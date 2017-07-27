Tuesday's barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 El Tordillo (B Woodworth)
2 Able Pins (J Powell)
3 Infantry Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi)
4 Super Jimmy (I Saifudin)
5 Good Warrior (C Grylls)Margins and time: 1½, ¾, 1¾, 15¼ (1min 00.90sec)
TRIAL 2 (ORT)
1 Vistara (Powell)
2 High Limit (O Placais)
3 Ball And Chain (B Vorster)
4 Elite Rocket (Z Zuriman)
5 Mr Clint (V Duric)Margins and time: 1, 1, 5, ½ (1:02.04)
TRIAL 3
1 Knight Judge (M Rodd)
2 Soonbaby (Placais)
3 Battle Plan (R Shafiq)
4 Sacred Surfer
5 Gariza (O Chavez)
6 Southern Spur
7 Stay With MeMargins and time: 1¼, ½, nk, 4½, hd, ¾ (59.86)
TRIAL 4
1 Iffragal (Chavez)
2 Royal Diwan (A'Isisuhairi)
3 Major Advancement (M Nunes)
4 Sacred Galaxy
5 Alphanova (Duric)
6 Dutrow (Powell)
7 Callixtus (Woodworth)
8 Refresh (CC Wong)Margins and time: 1, ¾, 1¾, 1, hd, 1, nk (1:00.78)
TRIAL 5
1 Super Winner (Rodd)
2 Forever Young (Woodworth)
3 Hades (CK Ng)
4 Raise No Doubt (G Boss)
5 Show Far Show Good (Shafiq)
6 Touch Me Not (Duric)
7 Storm Trooper
8 Smart Supreme (Grylls)
9 Rock Eagle (A'Isisuhairi)Margins and time: 4¼, ½, nk, ¾, 2, ½, shd, 1½ (59.69)
TRIAL 6
1 Hot Gold (Rodd)
2 Yulong Holy Flying (Boss)
3 Gold Mosa (Saifudin)
4 Aspen
5 Magnetise (A'Isisuhairi)
6 Six Empire (Chavez)
7 Over Easy (E Aslam)Margins and time: ¾, ns, 1¼, 1½, ¾, 1 (1:01.16)