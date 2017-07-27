Racing

Tuesday's barrier trial results

Jul 27, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 El Tordillo (B Woodworth)

2 Able Pins (J Powell)

3 Infantry Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi)

4 Super Jimmy (I Saifudin)

5 Good Warrior (C Grylls)Margins and time: 1½, ¾, 1¾, 15¼ (1min 00.90sec)

TRIAL 2 (ORT)

1 Vistara (Powell)

2 High Limit (O Placais)

3 Ball And Chain (B Vorster)

4 Elite Rocket (Z Zuriman)

5 Mr Clint (V Duric)Margins and time: 1, 1, 5, ½ (1:02.04)

TRIAL 3

1 Knight Judge (M Rodd)

2 Soonbaby (Placais)

3 Battle Plan (R Shafiq)

4 Sacred Surfer

5 Gariza (O Chavez)

6 Southern Spur

7 Stay With MeMargins and time: 1¼, ½, nk, 4½, hd, ¾ (59.86)

TRIAL 4

1 Iffragal (Chavez)

2 Royal Diwan (A'Isisuhairi)

3 Major Advancement (M Nunes)

4 Sacred Galaxy

5 Alphanova (Duric)

6 Dutrow (Powell)

7 Callixtus (Woodworth)

8 Refresh (CC Wong)Margins and time: 1, ¾, 1¾, 1, hd, 1, nk (1:00.78)

TRIAL 5

1 Super Winner (Rodd)

2 Forever Young (Woodworth)

3 Hades (CK Ng)

4 Raise No Doubt (G Boss)

5 Show Far Show Good (Shafiq)

6 Touch Me Not (Duric)

7 Storm Trooper

8 Smart Supreme (Grylls)

9 Rock Eagle (A'Isisuhairi)Margins and time: 4¼, ½, nk, ¾, 2, ½, shd, 1½ (59.69)

TRIAL 6

1 Hot Gold (Rodd)

2 Yulong Holy Flying (Boss)

3 Gold Mosa (Saifudin)

4 Aspen

5 Magnetise (A'Isisuhairi)

6 Six Empire (Chavez)

7 Over Easy (E Aslam)Margins and time: ¾, ns, 1¼, 1½, ¾, 1 (1:01.16)

