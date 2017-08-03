Tuesday's barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Howl (O Placais)
2 Filibuster (M Rodd)
3 Satellite Fighter (C Grylls)
4 Victory Cat (B Woodworth)
5 Nicator (T See)Margins and time:¾, 2, 8¾, 11¼ (1min 01.18sec)
TRIAL 2
1 My Gold (M Nunes)
2 Thoth Warrior (B Vorster)
3 O'Reilly Star
4 Elite Kingdom (R Zawari)Margins and time: Ns, ¾, 2¼ (1:00.64)
TRIAL 3
1 War Affair (Grylls)
2 Affleck (V Duric)
3 Ace King (Vorster)
4 Draco (I Amirul)
5 Goodfellas (Woodworth)
6 Mr Fatkid (Rodd)Margins and time: 2¾, 1¾, 2½, 1½, 3¾ (59.51)
TRIAL 4
1 Southern Man (Grylls)
2 Majulah (Vorster)
3 Al Green (Amirul)
4 Nova Storm (D David)
5 Jade Dragon (CS Chin)Margins and time: ½, ½, 2 ½, 5¼ (1:00.45)
Withdrawals
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Ninepins and Good Bet
RACE 4: Parador
RACE 5: Valbuena and Iron Man
RACE 6: Sacred Crown and Dragon Ruby
RACE 8: Burn Notice, Special King and Sebastian Bach
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Dragon Gold
RACE 2: My Gold
RACE 4: Sky Eleven
RACE 8: Twickenham
RACE 10: Really Capable