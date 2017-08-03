Racing

Tuesday's barrier trial results

Aug 03, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Howl (O Placais)

2 Filibuster (M Rodd)

3 Satellite Fighter (C Grylls)

4 Victory Cat (B Woodworth)

5 Nicator (T See)Margins and time:¾, 2, 8¾, 11¼ (1min 01.18sec)

TRIAL 2

1 My Gold (M Nunes)

2 Thoth Warrior (B Vorster)

3 O'Reilly Star

4 Elite Kingdom (R Zawari)Margins and time: Ns, ¾, 2¼ (1:00.64)

TRIAL 3

1 War Affair (Grylls)

2 Affleck (V Duric)

3 Ace King (Vorster)

4 Draco (I Amirul)

5 Goodfellas (Woodworth)

6 Mr Fatkid (Rodd)Margins and time: 2¾, 1¾, 2½, 1½, 3¾ (59.51)

TRIAL 4

1 Southern Man (Grylls)

2 Majulah (Vorster)

3 Al Green (Amirul)

4 Nova Storm (D David)

5 Jade Dragon (CS Chin)Margins and time: ½, ½, 2 ½, 5¼ (1:00.45)

Withdrawals

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Ninepins and Good Bet

RACE 4: Parador

RACE 5: Valbuena and Iron Man

RACE 6: Sacred Crown and Dragon Ruby

RACE 8: Burn Notice, Special King and Sebastian Bach

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Dragon Gold

RACE 2: My Gold

RACE 4: Sky Eleven

RACE 8: Twickenham

RACE 10: Really Capable

Racing