Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Mar 16, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Southern Man (T See)

2 Soonbaby

3 The Odds (V Duric)

4 Best Dream (Y Salim)

5 Habanera

Margins and time: ½, 8, 3, ¾ (1min 01.14sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Elite Kingdom (R Shafiq)

2 Flash (M Nunes)

3 Hangman (Duric)

4 Lim's Reunion (D Beasley)

Margins and time: 1, nk, ¾ (1:03.20)

TRIAL 3

1 Best Wishes (N Juglall)

2 Winning Man (K A'Isisuhairi)

3 Halo Bright (CC Wong)

4 Situation (Vorster)

5 Anonymous (S John)

6 Dan The Man (Beasley)

7 Charlies Missile (O Placais)

Margins and time: Shd, 2¾, hd, ½, 9¼, 2 (1:00.10)

TRIAL 4

1 Energizer (Wong)

2 Funkadelic (Nunes)

3 Mikcaipho (Beasley)

4 Happy Buffalo (M Rodd)

5 Danzeb

6 Fujin Bright (M Zaki)

Margins and time: Nk, 2¾, shd, 1¼, dnf (1:01.44)

TRIAL 5

1 White Hunter (Shafiq)

2 Absolute Miracle (Beasley)

3 Lim's Cruiser (Duric)

4 Chase (Placais)

5 Classified (A Munro)

6 Got Luck (T See)

7 Divided House (Rodd)

Margins and time: Hd, ½, hd, 4¼, hd, 3¾ (1:00.91)

TRIAL 6

1 Newlands (Duric)

2 Senator (Nunes)

3 Magnetise (Juglall)

4 Silver Wind (I Saifudin)

5 Demolition

6 Deauville (Wong)

Margins and time: ½, ½, ¾, 5¾, 1 (1:02.18)