Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Southern Man (T See)
2 Soonbaby
3 The Odds (V Duric)
4 Best Dream (Y Salim)
5 Habanera
Margins and time: ½, 8, 3, ¾ (1min 01.14sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Elite Kingdom (R Shafiq)
2 Flash (M Nunes)
3 Hangman (Duric)
4 Lim's Reunion (D Beasley)
Margins and time: 1, nk, ¾ (1:03.20)
TRIAL 3
1 Best Wishes (N Juglall)
2 Winning Man (K A'Isisuhairi)
3 Halo Bright (CC Wong)
4 Situation (Vorster)
5 Anonymous (S John)
6 Dan The Man (Beasley)
7 Charlies Missile (O Placais)
Margins and time: Shd, 2¾, hd, ½, 9¼, 2 (1:00.10)
TRIAL 4
1 Energizer (Wong)
2 Funkadelic (Nunes)
3 Mikcaipho (Beasley)
4 Happy Buffalo (M Rodd)
5 Danzeb
6 Fujin Bright (M Zaki)
Margins and time: Nk, 2¾, shd, 1¼, dnf (1:01.44)
TRIAL 5
1 White Hunter (Shafiq)
2 Absolute Miracle (Beasley)
3 Lim's Cruiser (Duric)
4 Chase (Placais)
5 Classified (A Munro)
6 Got Luck (T See)
7 Divided House (Rodd)
Margins and time: Hd, ½, hd, 4¼, hd, 3¾ (1:00.91)
TRIAL 6
1 Newlands (Duric)
2 Senator (Nunes)
3 Magnetise (Juglall)
4 Silver Wind (I Saifudin)
5 Demolition
6 Deauville (Wong)
Margins and time: ½, ½, ¾, 5¾, 1 (1:02.18)