Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Apr 05, 2018 12:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Fame Star (O Placais)

2 My Friends (N Juglall)

3 Larry (V Duric)

4 Whakaaria Mai (C Grylls)

5 Excalibur

6 Hooga Net (I Saifudin)

Trainer Cliff Brown..
Racing

Baffert sparkles in hit-out

7 Relic Warrior (TH Koh)

Margins and time: 3/4, 5, 2, nk, 4, 5 (1min 01.74sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Sun Fei (CC Wong)

2 Command Royale (WS Chan)

3 Cousteau (Duric)

4 West North Hill (Koh)

5 Dazzling Speed (R Zawari)

6 Twentysixtwelve (E Aslam)

Margins and time: 1, 21/2, 21/2, 13/4, shd (1:01.30)

TRIAL 3

1 Public Confidence

2 Heavenly Hand (S Noh)

3 Bejewelled (Duric)

4 Kennedy (A Munro)

5 Bounceback Ability (Placais)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 23/4, 1 (1:02.70)

TRIAL 4

1 Yulong Xiongyin (B Woodworth)

2 Nova Swiss (Placais)

3 White Chin (Grylls)

4 Glamorous (Duric)

5 Lim's Elusive

6 Mr Luck (Wong)

7 Kevin Eleven

Margins and time: Hd, 1, 5, 23/4, 1, 131/2 (1:01.41)

TRIAL 5

1 David's Star (R Curatolo)

2 Dream Big (B Vorster)

3 Taichi Belt (I Amirul)

4 Dragon Gold

5 War Citi (Placais)

6 Burkaan (Grylls)

7 D'Great Star

8 Walters Bay (Woodworth)

Margins and time: 31/2, 1, 3/4, 3/4, 41/4, 91/4, 31/2 (1:01.75)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING