Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Fame Star (O Placais)
2 My Friends (N Juglall)
3 Larry (V Duric)
4 Whakaaria Mai (C Grylls)
5 Excalibur
6 Hooga Net (I Saifudin)
7 Relic Warrior (TH Koh)
Margins and time: 3/4, 5, 2, nk, 4, 5 (1min 01.74sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Sun Fei (CC Wong)
2 Command Royale (WS Chan)
3 Cousteau (Duric)
4 West North Hill (Koh)
5 Dazzling Speed (R Zawari)
6 Twentysixtwelve (E Aslam)
Margins and time: 1, 21/2, 21/2, 13/4, shd (1:01.30)
TRIAL 3
1 Public Confidence
2 Heavenly Hand (S Noh)
3 Bejewelled (Duric)
4 Kennedy (A Munro)
5 Bounceback Ability (Placais)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 23/4, 1 (1:02.70)
TRIAL 4
1 Yulong Xiongyin (B Woodworth)
2 Nova Swiss (Placais)
3 White Chin (Grylls)
4 Glamorous (Duric)
5 Lim's Elusive
6 Mr Luck (Wong)
7 Kevin Eleven
Margins and time: Hd, 1, 5, 23/4, 1, 131/2 (1:01.41)
TRIAL 5
1 David's Star (R Curatolo)
2 Dream Big (B Vorster)
3 Taichi Belt (I Amirul)
4 Dragon Gold
5 War Citi (Placais)
6 Burkaan (Grylls)
7 D'Great Star
8 Walters Bay (Woodworth)
Margins and time: 31/2, 1, 3/4, 3/4, 41/4, 91/4, 31/2 (1:01.75)
