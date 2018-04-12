Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Grand Knight (R Curatolo)
2 Smooth Operator (Z Zuriman)
3 Drone (G Boss)
4 Giant Killing (CC Wong)
5 My Big Boss (V Duric)
6 All Too Easy
Margins and time: Nk, nk, 4¼, 1¼, ½ (1min 01.94sec)
TRIAL 2 (ORT)
1 Miss Dusty (M Rodd)
2 Alwrich (Curatolo)
3 Sothistheone (O Placais)
4 My Genesis
5 Mr Coppola (Boss)
6 Circuit Winner (C Grylls)
Margins and time: Hd, 3¼, nk, 17, 5½ (1:03.29)
TRIAL 3 (ORT)
1 King Warrior (N Juglall)
2 Street Party (Duric)
3 Jumpin Jack (B Vorster)
4 Mr Rockwell (Rodd)
Margins and time: 1¼, 2¼, 1¾ (1:03.56)
TRIAL 4
1 Enthuse (I Amirul)
2 Green Star (Grylls)
3 Don De La Vega (Rodd)
4 Distinctive Darci (Duric)
5 Zulu Warrior (Boss)
6 Castor (T See)
7 El Camino
Margins and time: 4¼, 1¼, 6½, 3, 9½, 7¼ (1:01.71)
TRIAL 5
1 Hangman (Duric)
2 Gamely (Vorster)
3 Monte Nerone (Juglall)
4 Waialae (R Iskandar)
5 Gridiron (Mm Firdaus)
6 Whakaaria Mai (Grylls)
7 Poet's Ryker (Amirul)
8 Military Chairman (Boss)
Margins and time: 1¼, ns, ¾, 1, 1½, 13½, shd (1:01.74)
TRIAL 6
1 Preditor (M Kellady)
2 Nova Strike (Placais)
3 Gran Torino (Grylls)
4 Lord O'reilly (Curatolo)
5 Infantry (Duric)
6 Jackfish (Vorster)
7 Von Krumm (Amirul)
8 Forever Young (Wong)
Margins and time: Hd, 3, 2¼, 6½, 1¾, 2½, 5¾ (1:00.67)
TRIAL 7
1 Super Dynasty (Grylls)
2 Trigamy (Boss)
3 Mr Crowe (Placais)
4 Sebastian Bach (J Powell)
5 Sun Princeps (Wong)
6 The Odds (Curatolo)
7 Gold Crown (Rodd)
8 Goodfellas
Margins and time: ¾, 1½, 4¾, 1¾, ¾, 1, 1 (1:01.03)
TRIAL 8
1 Sun Lion (P Dellorto)
2 Big Wave (N Nurshahril)
3 Whistling Win
4 Bandido (Placais)
5 Yulong Holy Praise (S Noh)
6 Secondwave (Th Koh)
7 Kennedy (A Munro)
Margins and time: 2½, nk, 3, 7¼, shd, 1½ (1:02.38)
