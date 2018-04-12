Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Apr 12, 2018 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Grand Knight (R Curatolo)

2 Smooth Operator (Z Zuriman)

3 Drone (G Boss)

4 Giant Killing (CC Wong)

5 My Big Boss (V Duric)

6 All Too Easy

Racing

Malaysia trackwork

Margins and time: Nk, nk, 4¼, 1¼, ½ (1min 01.94sec)

TRIAL 2 (ORT)

1 Miss Dusty (M Rodd)

2 Alwrich (Curatolo)

3 Sothistheone (O Placais)

4 My Genesis

5 Mr Coppola (Boss)

6 Circuit Winner (C Grylls)

Margins and time: Hd, 3¼, nk, 17, 5½ (1:03.29)

TRIAL 3 (ORT)

1 King Warrior (N Juglall)

2 Street Party (Duric)

3 Jumpin Jack (B Vorster)

4 Mr Rockwell (Rodd)

Margins and time: 1¼, 2¼, 1¾ (1:03.56)

TRIAL 4

1 Enthuse (I Amirul)

2 Green Star (Grylls)

3 Don De La Vega (Rodd)

4 Distinctive Darci (Duric)

5 Zulu Warrior (Boss)

6 Castor (T See)

7 El Camino

Margins and time: 4¼, 1¼, 6½, 3, 9½, 7¼ (1:01.71)

TRIAL 5

1 Hangman (Duric)

2 Gamely (Vorster)

3 Monte Nerone (Juglall)

4 Waialae (R Iskandar)

5 Gridiron (Mm Firdaus)

6 Whakaaria Mai (Grylls)

7 Poet's Ryker (Amirul)

8 Military Chairman (Boss)

Margins and time: 1¼, ns, ¾, 1, 1½, 13½, shd (1:01.74)

TRIAL 6

1 Preditor (M Kellady)

2 Nova Strike (Placais)

3 Gran Torino (Grylls)

4 Lord O'reilly (Curatolo)

5 Infantry (Duric)

6 Jackfish (Vorster)

7 Von Krumm (Amirul)

8 Forever Young (Wong)

Margins and time: Hd, 3, 2¼, 6½, 1¾, 2½, 5¾ (1:00.67)

TRIAL 7

1 Super Dynasty (Grylls)

2 Trigamy (Boss)

3 Mr Crowe (Placais)

4 Sebastian Bach (J Powell)

5 Sun Princeps (Wong)

6 The Odds (Curatolo)

7 Gold Crown (Rodd)

8 Goodfellas

Margins and time: ¾, 1½, 4¾, 1¾, ¾, 1, 1 (1:01.03)

TRIAL 8

1 Sun Lion (P Dellorto)

2 Big Wave (N Nurshahril)

3 Whistling Win

4 Bandido (Placais)

5 Yulong Holy Praise (S Noh)

6 Secondwave (Th Koh)

7 Kennedy (A Munro)

Margins and time: 2½, nk, 3, 7¼, shd, 1½ (1:02.38)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING