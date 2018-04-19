Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Absolvido (WH Kok)
2 Clarton Treasure (I Azhar)
3 Ace's Wild (M Kellady)
4 Lim's Lightning (C Grylls)
Margins and time: Hd, 21/4, 3/4 (1 min 03.17sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Scorpion King (G Boss)
2 Ala'Smak (V Duric)
3 Lim's Mystery (Kok)
4 Catch The Tiger (J Powell)
5 Entisaar (Kellady)
Margins and time: Shd, 13/4, 21/2, 21/4 (1:03.70)
TRIAL 3
1 Hun Yeang Road (Duric)
2 Dragon High (T See)
3 Ban The Doubt (MM Firdaus)
4 Grand Knight (R Curatolo)
5 Petite Victoire (O Placais)
6 Dragon Duke (B Woodworth)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2 13/4, 101/4, shd (1:02.05)
TRIAL 4
1 Charger (Placais)
2 Elite Excalibur (M Rodd)
3 One Force (B Vorster)
4 Command Royale (WS Chan)
5 Clarton Super (Azhar)
6 Ode To Joy (G Boss)
7 Smart Lad (Firdaus)
8 Twentysixtwelve (Grylls)
9 Showar (Woodworth)
10 Shoqeet (Kellady)
Margins and time: Ns, 1/2, nk, ns, 13/4, 21/2, 1/2, 21/2, ns (1:01.50)
TRIAL 5
1 Golden Sword (Rodd)
2 Wolf Warrior (T See)
3 Classic (Placais)
4 Burkaan (Woodworth)
5 Auspicious Ace (N Nurshahril)
6 O'Reilly Star (N Hanafi)
7 Shaqraa (Kellady)
8 Phuket (R Iskandar)
9 King Warrior (N Juglall)
Margins and time: Nk, 1/2, 3/4, 1/2, shd, 31/2, nk, nk (1: 01.85)
