Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Apr 19, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Absolvido (WH Kok)

2 Clarton Treasure (I Azhar)

3 Ace's Wild (M Kellady)

4 Lim's Lightning (C Grylls)

Margins and time: Hd, 21/4, 3/4 (1 min 03.17sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Scorpion King (G Boss)

2 Ala'Smak (V Duric)

3 Lim's Mystery (Kok)

4 Catch The Tiger (J Powell)

5 Entisaar (Kellady)

Margins and time: Shd, 13/4, 21/2, 21/4 (1:03.70)

TRIAL 3

1 Hun Yeang Road (Duric)

2 Dragon High (T See)

3 Ban The Doubt (MM Firdaus)

4 Grand Knight (R Curatolo)

5 Petite Victoire (O Placais)

6 Dragon Duke (B Woodworth)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2 13/4, 101/4, shd (1:02.05)

TRIAL 4

1 Charger (Placais)

2 Elite Excalibur (M Rodd)

3 One Force (B Vorster)

4 Command Royale (WS Chan)

5 Clarton Super (Azhar)

6 Ode To Joy (G Boss)

7 Smart Lad (Firdaus)

8 Twentysixtwelve (Grylls)

9 Showar (Woodworth)

10 Shoqeet (Kellady)

Margins and time: Ns, 1/2, nk, ns, 13/4, 21/2, 1/2, 21/2, ns (1:01.50)

TRIAL 5

1 Golden Sword (Rodd)

2 Wolf Warrior (T See)

3 Classic (Placais)

4 Burkaan (Woodworth)

5 Auspicious Ace (N Nurshahril)

6 O'Reilly Star (N Hanafi)

7 Shaqraa (Kellady)

8 Phuket (R Iskandar)

9 King Warrior (N Juglall)

Margins and time: Nk, 1/2, 3/4, 1/2, shd, 31/2, nk, nk (1: 01.85)

