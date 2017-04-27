Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
Review of Tuesday's trials from Kranji
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Why Not (B Woodworth)
2 Yellow Jade Horse (D Beasley)
3 Perfect Girl (E Aslam)
4 Sahaba
Margins and time: Shd, 2½, shd (1min 02.43sec)
TRIAL 2 (ORT)
1 Mediator (G Boss)
2 Silver Sky (Y Salim)
3 River Fortune (CC Wong)
4 Don De La Vega (R Shafiq)
Margins and time: 1, 11, ½ (1:01.82)
TRIAL 3
1 Olympic Anthem (O Chavez)
2 Dinghu Mountain (J Powell)
3 Ocean General (Mm Firdaus)
4 Letitgo (V Duric)
5 Roman Classic (D Beasley)
Margins and time:1, 1, nk, shd (1:03.72)
TRIAL 4
1 Macavity (Duric)
2 Berlinetta (Chavez)
3 Gangnam Classic (Beasley)
4 Yaya Papaya (Boss)
Margins and time:1¾, 9¼, 3¾ (1:02.09)
TRIAL 5
1 The General (N Juglall)
2 Blue Danube (B Vorster)
3 Super Winner (R Zawari)
4 Classified (R Shafiq)
5 Murdoch (Z Zuriman)
6 Daniel (Boss)
7 Groenewegen (Powell)
8 Kings Ryker (Duric)
Margins and time: Hd, ½, 4½, 1¾, ½, 1¼, 1½ (1:00.41)
TRIAL 6
1 Imperial March (Vorster)
2 Exceed Express (H Syafiq)
3 Super Warrior (M Ewe)
4 Excellency (K A'isisuhairi)
5 Sebas
6 Magnetise (Zuriman)
7 Order Of The Sun (Wong)
8 Senator (Chavez)
Margins and time: 1¼, 2½, hd, 1½, 1, 1¼ (59.63)
TRIAL 7
1 Royal Diwan (Zuriman)
2 Zeus Warrior
3 Mr Clooney (Duric)
4 Parker (Juglall)
5 Falkirk Lead (A Munro)
6 Keepitup (Boss)
7 Isanotherone (Y Salim)
8 Fuego (M Ewe)
Margins and time:Shd, 1½, ¾, ns, ½, 2, 9 (1:02.76)
TRIAL 8
1 Bandido
2 Panache (Munro)
3 Humdinger (Zuriman)
4 Archer Company (Duric)
5 Only Win (Boss)
6 Anghiari (Salim)
Margins and time: ½, ns, ½, 8½, ¾ (1:01.92)