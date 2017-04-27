Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Review of Tuesday's trials from Kranji

Apr 27, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Why Not (B Woodworth)

2 Yellow Jade Horse (D Beasley)

3 Perfect Girl (E Aslam)

4 Sahaba

Margins and time: Shd, 2½, shd (1min 02.43sec)

TRIAL 2 (ORT)

1 Mediator (G Boss)

2 Silver Sky (Y Salim)

3 River Fortune (CC Wong)

4 Don De La Vega (R Shafiq)

Margins and time: 1, 11, ½ (1:01.82)

TRIAL 3

1 Olympic Anthem (O Chavez)

2 Dinghu Mountain (J Powell)

3 Ocean General (Mm Firdaus)

4 Letitgo (V Duric)

5 Roman Classic (D Beasley)

Margins and time:1, 1, nk, shd (1:03.72)

TRIAL 4

1 Macavity (Duric)

2 Berlinetta (Chavez)

3 Gangnam Classic (Beasley)

4 Yaya Papaya (Boss)

Margins and time:1¾, 9¼, 3¾ (1:02.09)

TRIAL 5

1 The General (N Juglall)

2 Blue Danube (B Vorster)

3 Super Winner (R Zawari)

4 Classified (R Shafiq)

5 Murdoch (Z Zuriman)

6 Daniel (Boss)

7 Groenewegen (Powell)

8 Kings Ryker (Duric)

Margins and time: Hd, ½, 4½, 1¾, ½, 1¼, 1½ (1:00.41)

TRIAL 6

1 Imperial March (Vorster)

2 Exceed Express (H Syafiq)

3 Super Warrior (M Ewe)

4 Excellency (K A'isisuhairi)

5 Sebas

6 Magnetise (Zuriman)

7 Order Of The Sun (Wong)

8 Senator (Chavez)

Margins and time: 1¼, 2½, hd, 1½, 1, 1¼ (59.63)

TRIAL 7

1 Royal Diwan (Zuriman)

2 Zeus Warrior

3 Mr Clooney (Duric)

4 Parker (Juglall)

5 Falkirk Lead (A Munro)

6 Keepitup (Boss)

7 Isanotherone (Y Salim)

8 Fuego (M Ewe)

Margins and time:Shd, 1½, ¾, ns, ½, 2, 9 (1:02.76)

TRIAL 8

1 Bandido

2 Panache (Munro)

3 Humdinger (Zuriman)

4 Archer Company (Duric)

5 Only Win (Boss)

6 Anghiari (Salim)

Margins and time: ½, ns, ½, 8½, ¾ (1:01.92)