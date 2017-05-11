Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Laughing Gravy and Lake Huka turn in good showings

May 11, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Raptor (N Juglall)

2 Prince Alexander (V Duric)

3 Happy Gilmore (CC Wong)

4 Howl (D Beasley)

5 Best Dream (Y Salim)

6 Ace Harbour (MM Firdaus)

Margins and time: Ns, 5, ¾, 1½, 1 (1min 02.29sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Confide (O Chavez)

2 Jade Dragon (Beasley)

3 Silent Boss (M Rodd)

4 Speedy Nancho (I Saifudin)

5 Lim's Warrior (Juglall)

6 Power Ranger (Firdaus)

Margins and time: Ns, ½, 12½, 6¼, 1 (1:02.24)

TRIAL 3

1 Safeer (Juglall)

2 D'Great Star

3 See No Evil (Duric)

4 First Choice (Saifudin)

5 Ocean Hunter (Wong)

6 Lim's Keyway (Beasley)

Margins and time: ½, 1, 1¾, 3, 6¾ (1:01.98)

TRIAL 4

1 Stay With Me

2 Redoubt (Nunes)

3 Optimus (Beasley)

4 All My Eye (Salim)

5 Percius (G Boss)

6 Toliman (R Zawari)

7 Special Rain

Margins and time: ¾, 8¼, 2¾, 1¼, 1, ½ (1:00.62)

TRIAL 5

1 Hades (Duric)

2 Laughing Gravy (Rodd)

3 D'Great Bullet (E Aslam)

4 Raise No Doubt (Boss)

5 Ninetyseven Gold

6 Iking

7 Guru-Guru (Wong)

Margins and time: ½, 1¼, shd, ½, ¾, 6¼ (1:02.18)

TRIAL 6

6 Super Hero (M Ewe)

3 Lake Huka (Chavez)

7 Kokoni (A Munro)

4 Night Flight (Rodd)

5 Fuego (Salim)

1 Great Seven

2 Lim's Shot (Beasley)

Margins and time: ¾, 1½, ½, 1, 3½, 3¼ (1:02.12)

TRIAL 7

1 Southern Man (D David)

2 Super Ace (Nunes)

3 Invincible Man (M Jailani)

4 Vraad

5 Khudawand (Duric)

6 Orion (Beasley)

7 Don De La Vega (Rodd)

Margind and time: 1½, 1, ¾, 2, 6½, 2½ (1:00.45)