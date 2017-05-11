Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
Laughing Gravy and Lake Huka turn in good showings
TRIAL 1
1 Raptor (N Juglall)
2 Prince Alexander (V Duric)
3 Happy Gilmore (CC Wong)
4 Howl (D Beasley)
5 Best Dream (Y Salim)
6 Ace Harbour (MM Firdaus)
Margins and time: Ns, 5, ¾, 1½, 1 (1min 02.29sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Confide (O Chavez)
2 Jade Dragon (Beasley)
3 Silent Boss (M Rodd)
4 Speedy Nancho (I Saifudin)
5 Lim's Warrior (Juglall)
6 Power Ranger (Firdaus)
Margins and time: Ns, ½, 12½, 6¼, 1 (1:02.24)
TRIAL 3
1 Safeer (Juglall)
2 D'Great Star
3 See No Evil (Duric)
4 First Choice (Saifudin)
5 Ocean Hunter (Wong)
6 Lim's Keyway (Beasley)
Margins and time: ½, 1, 1¾, 3, 6¾ (1:01.98)
TRIAL 4
1 Stay With Me
2 Redoubt (Nunes)
3 Optimus (Beasley)
4 All My Eye (Salim)
5 Percius (G Boss)
6 Toliman (R Zawari)
7 Special Rain
Margins and time: ¾, 8¼, 2¾, 1¼, 1, ½ (1:00.62)
TRIAL 5
1 Hades (Duric)
2 Laughing Gravy (Rodd)
3 D'Great Bullet (E Aslam)
4 Raise No Doubt (Boss)
5 Ninetyseven Gold
6 Iking
7 Guru-Guru (Wong)
Margins and time: ½, 1¼, shd, ½, ¾, 6¼ (1:02.18)
TRIAL 6
6 Super Hero (M Ewe)
3 Lake Huka (Chavez)
7 Kokoni (A Munro)
4 Night Flight (Rodd)
5 Fuego (Salim)
1 Great Seven
2 Lim's Shot (Beasley)
Margins and time: ¾, 1½, ½, 1, 3½, 3¼ (1:02.12)
TRIAL 7
1 Southern Man (D David)
2 Super Ace (Nunes)
3 Invincible Man (M Jailani)
4 Vraad
5 Khudawand (Duric)
6 Orion (Beasley)
7 Don De La Vega (Rodd)
Margind and time: 1½, 1, ¾, 2, 6½, 2½ (1:00.45)