Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 One Force (M Nunes)
2 Silver Win Fortune
3 Patroclus (O Chavez)
4 Terrific (Y Salim)
5 Special King (S John)
6 Eastiger (M Rodd)
7 Yellow Gold (WS Chan)Margins and time: 1, 1½, ½, hd, 4, 16 (1min 03.15sec)
TRIAL 2 (ORT)
1 Sorbeta (Rodd)
2 Satellite Golden (K A'Isisuhairi)
3 Glamorous (Nunes)
4 Ball And Chain (S Moon)
5 Brimstone (I Azhar)
6 Make U Famous (WS Chan)
7 My Money (A Munro)
8 Foresto (V Duric)Margins and time: Hd, hd, ¾, 1¾, shd, hd, 4¼ (1:03.09)
TRIAL 3
1 Bahana (G Boss)
2 Iffragal (N Juglall)
3 Auspicious Day (Munro)
4 Anonymous (Duric)
5 Presenting Win (D Beasley)Margins and time: Nk, 3¾, 1½, nk (1:01.73)
TRIAL 4
1 Storm Troops (Juglall)
2 Hermano Menor (A'Isisuhairi)
3 Time Odyssey (B Vorster)
4 Mcgregor (Nunes)
5 Sun Pioneer (CC Wong)
6 Super Line (Duric)
7 Seed Of Speed (Salim)
8 A La VictoryMargins and time:½, 1¾, 3, 1½, 1 (1:00.44)
TRIAL 5
1 Jackfish (Duric)
2 Dragon Kingdom (D David)
3 Royal Diwan (Munro)
4 Halo Bright (Nunes)
5 Silver Spoon (S Sam)
6 Elite Kingdom (R Shafiq)
7 Ace Harbour (Vorster)
8 Lim's Keyway (Beasley)
9 Power Ranger (Juglall)Margins and time:½, 1¼, 2¼, 1, 1, 6, 2¼, 6¾ (1:01.44)