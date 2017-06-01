Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jun 01, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 One Force (M Nunes)

2 Silver Win Fortune

3 Patroclus (O Chavez)

4 Terrific (Y Salim)

5 Special King (S John)

6 Eastiger (M Rodd)

7 Yellow Gold (WS Chan)Margins and time: 1, 1½, ½, hd, 4, 16 (1min 03.15sec)

TRIAL 2 (ORT)

1 Sorbeta (Rodd)

2 Satellite Golden (K A'Isisuhairi)

3 Glamorous (Nunes)

4 Ball And Chain (S Moon)

5 Brimstone (I Azhar)

6 Make U Famous (WS Chan)

7 My Money (A Munro)

8 Foresto (V Duric)Margins and time: Hd, hd, ¾, 1¾, shd, hd, 4¼ (1:03.09)

TRIAL 3

1 Bahana (G Boss)

2 Iffragal (N Juglall)

3 Auspicious Day (Munro)

4 Anonymous (Duric)

5 Presenting Win (D Beasley)Margins and time: Nk, 3¾, 1½, nk (1:01.73)

TRIAL 4

1 Storm Troops (Juglall)

2 Hermano Menor (A'Isisuhairi)

3 Time Odyssey (B Vorster)

4 Mcgregor (Nunes)

5 Sun Pioneer (CC Wong)

6 Super Line (Duric)

7 Seed Of Speed (Salim)

8 A La VictoryMargins and time:½, 1¾, 3, 1½, 1 (1:00.44)

TRIAL 5

1 Jackfish (Duric)

2 Dragon Kingdom (D David)

3 Royal Diwan (Munro)

4 Halo Bright (Nunes)

5 Silver Spoon (S Sam)

6 Elite Kingdom (R Shafiq)

7 Ace Harbour (Vorster)

8 Lim's Keyway (Beasley)

9 Power Ranger (Juglall)Margins and time:½, 1¼, 2¼, 1, 1, 6, 2¼, 6¾ (1:01.44)

