Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jun 08, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Captain Jamie (N Juglall)

2 D'Great Pride (O Chavez)

3 Parador (CC Wong)

4 Be Bee (J Powell)

5 Sahaba

6 Valerius

7 Million Prospect (S Moon)

8 Platinum TycoonMargins and time: Ns, 10¾, 1½, 1¾, ½, 1¾, ½ (1min 00.06sec)

TRIAL 2 (ORT)

1 Raheeb (Chavez)

2 Thoth Warrior (M Zaki)

3 Special Luck (S John)

4 Power Warrior (R Zawari)

5 El Chapo (M Nunes)

6 Best Dream (I Saifudin)

7 Dune Saga

8 Snaggle Puss (G Boss)Margins and time: 4¼, 1¾, 1, ¾, ½, 2¼, 16 (1:01.09)

TRIAL 3

1 Sun Empire (Wong)

2 Dan The Man (Chavez)

3 Enhancement (V Duric)

4 King Stead (Zaki)

5 Lake Huka (A Munro)

6 Galileo's Approach (M Kellady)Margins and time: 2¾, 4½, ½, 4, ns (1:00.09)

TRIAL 4

1 Kings Ryker (Kellady)

2 River Of Gold (S Shafrizal)

3 Super Fortune (D Beasley)

4 My Brothers Keeper (I Amirul)

5 Eclair Shadow (Wong)

6 Raise No Doubt (Boss)

7 Rainbow Royal (Chavez)

8 Laser Storm (Munro)

9 Von Krumm (Duric)Margins and time:½, 1½, hd, ½, ½, ½, ¾, shd (1:01.11)

TRIAL 5

1 Redoubt (Nunes)

2 Pomp (I Saifudin)

3 Ettijah (Juglall)

4 Yellow Jade Horse

5 Miracle Wei Wei (Beasley)

6 Darci's Boy (Powell)

7 Amazing Man

8 Secondwave (Wong)

9 Parker (Duric)

10 Good Mission (Chavez)Margins and time: 1, ½, 11¼, 1, 1½, ½, ns, 1, ¾ (1:00.41)

