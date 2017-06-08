Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Captain Jamie (N Juglall)
2 D'Great Pride (O Chavez)
3 Parador (CC Wong)
4 Be Bee (J Powell)
5 Sahaba
6 Valerius
7 Million Prospect (S Moon)
8 Platinum TycoonMargins and time: Ns, 10¾, 1½, 1¾, ½, 1¾, ½ (1min 00.06sec)
TRIAL 2 (ORT)
1 Raheeb (Chavez)
2 Thoth Warrior (M Zaki)
3 Special Luck (S John)
4 Power Warrior (R Zawari)
5 El Chapo (M Nunes)
6 Best Dream (I Saifudin)
7 Dune Saga
8 Snaggle Puss (G Boss)Margins and time: 4¼, 1¾, 1, ¾, ½, 2¼, 16 (1:01.09)
TRIAL 3
1 Sun Empire (Wong)
2 Dan The Man (Chavez)
3 Enhancement (V Duric)
4 King Stead (Zaki)
5 Lake Huka (A Munro)
6 Galileo's Approach (M Kellady)Margins and time: 2¾, 4½, ½, 4, ns (1:00.09)
TRIAL 4
1 Kings Ryker (Kellady)
2 River Of Gold (S Shafrizal)
3 Super Fortune (D Beasley)
4 My Brothers Keeper (I Amirul)
5 Eclair Shadow (Wong)
6 Raise No Doubt (Boss)
7 Rainbow Royal (Chavez)
8 Laser Storm (Munro)
9 Von Krumm (Duric)Margins and time:½, 1½, hd, ½, ½, ½, ¾, shd (1:01.11)
TRIAL 5
1 Redoubt (Nunes)
2 Pomp (I Saifudin)
3 Ettijah (Juglall)
4 Yellow Jade Horse
5 Miracle Wei Wei (Beasley)
6 Darci's Boy (Powell)
7 Amazing Man
8 Secondwave (Wong)
9 Parker (Duric)
10 Good Mission (Chavez)Margins and time: 1, ½, 11¼, 1, 1½, ½, ns, 1, ¾ (1:00.41)