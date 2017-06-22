Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results

Lucky Giant winning Trial 4 impressively
Jun 22, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Super Denman (B Vorster)

2 Dune Saga (B Woodworth)

3 Speedy Nancho (I Saifudin)

4 Rin Tin Tin (M Zaki)

5 Shoqeet (O Chavez)

6 Lightning Hero (M Kellady)Margins and time: ¾, ½, ½, 3¼, 1¼ (1min 02.39sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Marvel Hero (Kellady)

2 Satellite Rocket

3 Valerius (Woodworth)

4 Satellite Master (Zaki)

5 Master Miner (O Chavez)

Margins and time: ½, nk, nk, 1 (1:01.74)

TRIAL 3

1 Gariza (Vorster)

2 Power Warrior (V Duric)

3 River Fortune (CC Wong)

4 Discretely Red (R Shafiq)

5 Stay With Me (Zaki)

6 El Chapo (Y Salim)

7 Glamour Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi)

Margins and time: 3, 1¼, nk, 2¾, 3¼, nk (1:00.36)

TRIAL 4

1 Lucky Giant (A'Isisuhairi)

2 Iron Man (Vorster)

3 Super Fortune (D Beasley)

4 White Coffee (Chavez)

5 El Condor (Woodworth)

6 Million Prospect (Salim)

7 Shabbat (Wong)

Margins and time: 3¾, 2½, 3¼, 2½, 11, 27¼ (59.99sec)

TRIAL 5

1 Shadow Of War (D David)

2 The Capital (Vorster)

3 Pole Paradise (A Munro)

4 Kirks Ryker (Duric)

5 Tales Of Summer (M Rodd)

6 The Golden Goat (Wong)

7 Southern Spur

8 Lim's Ripple (G Boss)

Margins and time :¾, ¾, 2¾, 3¼, ½, 1½, 4¾ (59.79sec)

TRIAL 6

1 Winning Cause (Vorster)

2 Nova Storm (David)

3 El Tordillo (Woodworth)

4 Khudawand (Duric)

5 Smart Supreme (S Shafrizal)

6 Toobigtofail (Munro)

7 Metaphor

8 Ocean Master (A'Isisuhairi)

9 Leonidas (Chavez)

10 Gin Go Gin (Wong)

Margins and time: 4½, nk, 2, ns, ½, 1½, 1¾, 4¼, ¾ (1:00.20)

