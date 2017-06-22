Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Super Denman (B Vorster)
2 Dune Saga (B Woodworth)
3 Speedy Nancho (I Saifudin)
4 Rin Tin Tin (M Zaki)
5 Shoqeet (O Chavez)
6 Lightning Hero (M Kellady)Margins and time: ¾, ½, ½, 3¼, 1¼ (1min 02.39sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Marvel Hero (Kellady)
2 Satellite Rocket
3 Valerius (Woodworth)
4 Satellite Master (Zaki)
5 Master Miner (O Chavez)
Margins and time: ½, nk, nk, 1 (1:01.74)
TRIAL 3
1 Gariza (Vorster)
2 Power Warrior (V Duric)
3 River Fortune (CC Wong)
4 Discretely Red (R Shafiq)
5 Stay With Me (Zaki)
6 El Chapo (Y Salim)
7 Glamour Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi)
Margins and time: 3, 1¼, nk, 2¾, 3¼, nk (1:00.36)
TRIAL 4
1 Lucky Giant (A'Isisuhairi)
2 Iron Man (Vorster)
3 Super Fortune (D Beasley)
4 White Coffee (Chavez)
5 El Condor (Woodworth)
6 Million Prospect (Salim)
7 Shabbat (Wong)
Margins and time: 3¾, 2½, 3¼, 2½, 11, 27¼ (59.99sec)
TRIAL 5
1 Shadow Of War (D David)
2 The Capital (Vorster)
3 Pole Paradise (A Munro)
4 Kirks Ryker (Duric)
5 Tales Of Summer (M Rodd)
6 The Golden Goat (Wong)
7 Southern Spur
8 Lim's Ripple (G Boss)
Margins and time :¾, ¾, 2¾, 3¼, ½, 1½, 4¾ (59.79sec)
TRIAL 6
1 Winning Cause (Vorster)
2 Nova Storm (David)
3 El Tordillo (Woodworth)
4 Khudawand (Duric)
5 Smart Supreme (S Shafrizal)
6 Toobigtofail (Munro)
7 Metaphor
8 Ocean Master (A'Isisuhairi)
9 Leonidas (Chavez)
10 Gin Go Gin (Wong)
Margins and time: 4½, nk, 2, ns, ½, 1½, 1¾, 4¼, ¾ (1:00.20)