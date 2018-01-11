Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results

Newcomer Battle Sun winning Trial 2 on Tuesday.

All the action from Tuesday's trials at Kranji

Jan 11, 2018 12:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Beautiful Day (T See)

2 Arc Raider (O Placais)

3 Majestic (M Ewe)

4 Wolf Warrior (R Curatolo)

5 Impresario (A Munro)

6 Prince Of Rock

7 PhuketMargins and time: Ns, 1¼, 4¾, 7, 1, 4¾ (1min 02.97)

TRIAL 2

1 Battle Sun (CC Wong)

2 Arion (CK Ng)

3 Honor

4 Yulong Honor (N Juglall)

5 Tembusu Estrela (S Noh)

6 Red Riding Wood (V Duric)

7 Yulong Xiong Hu (Curatolo)

8 Sonny Bill Margins and time: 1, 1¼, shd, 3¾, ns, ½, 3 (1:01.52)

TRIAL 3

1 Pioneer Seven (B Woodworth)

2 Bao Shan Magic

3 Mr Spielberg (J Powell)

4 Pole Paradise (T See)

5 Chairman

6 Bahana (Duric)

7 Newlands (C Grylls)Margins and time: ½, hd, ns, ¾, ½, 1 (1:02.85)

TRIAL 4

1 Sir Isaac (M Rodd)

2 Twickenham (Duric)

3 Viviano

4 Easy Does It (Grylls)

5 Dream Comes True

6 Mr Scorsese (K A'Isisuhairi)

7 Solaris Spectrum (M Kellady)Margins and time: 3, ½, nk, ¾, ½, 2¼ (1:02.21)

TRIAL 5

1 Melting Point (Powell)

2 The Golden Goat (Placais)

3 Belt And Road (Wong)

4 Crown Gift (Woodworth)

5 Lim's Reform

6 Keep Spinning (Duric)

7 Little Master (Munro)Margins and time: Hd, 1, 2¾, 1, 1, 3 (1:03.11)

TRIAL 6

1 Sun Scraper (Wong)

2 The One (Ewe)

3 Battle Plan (Grylls)

4 Quetzal (T See)

5 Moment Of Justice

6 Classic (Placais)

7 Money King (M Zaki)Margins and time: ½, nk, 3, hd, ½, 4¼ (1:02.71)

TRIAL 7

1 Larson (Duric)

2 Always There (Curatolo)

3 Grand Paris (I Saifudin)

4 Mr Dujardin (Kellady)

5 Simpang (K Nuh)

6 Secondwave (Wong)

7 Blue Hawaii Margins and time: 2, nk, nk, 2, ½, hd (1:04.48)

