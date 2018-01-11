Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results
All the action from Tuesday's trials at Kranji
TRIAL 1
1 Beautiful Day (T See)
2 Arc Raider (O Placais)
3 Majestic (M Ewe)
4 Wolf Warrior (R Curatolo)
5 Impresario (A Munro)
6 Prince Of Rock
7 PhuketMargins and time: Ns, 1¼, 4¾, 7, 1, 4¾ (1min 02.97)
TRIAL 2
1 Battle Sun (CC Wong)
2 Arion (CK Ng)
3 Honor
4 Yulong Honor (N Juglall)
5 Tembusu Estrela (S Noh)
6 Red Riding Wood (V Duric)
7 Yulong Xiong Hu (Curatolo)
8 Sonny Bill Margins and time: 1, 1¼, shd, 3¾, ns, ½, 3 (1:01.52)
TRIAL 3
1 Pioneer Seven (B Woodworth)
2 Bao Shan Magic
3 Mr Spielberg (J Powell)
4 Pole Paradise (T See)
5 Chairman
6 Bahana (Duric)
7 Newlands (C Grylls)Margins and time: ½, hd, ns, ¾, ½, 1 (1:02.85)
TRIAL 4
1 Sir Isaac (M Rodd)
2 Twickenham (Duric)
3 Viviano
4 Easy Does It (Grylls)
5 Dream Comes True
6 Mr Scorsese (K A'Isisuhairi)
7 Solaris Spectrum (M Kellady)Margins and time: 3, ½, nk, ¾, ½, 2¼ (1:02.21)
TRIAL 5
1 Melting Point (Powell)
2 The Golden Goat (Placais)
3 Belt And Road (Wong)
4 Crown Gift (Woodworth)
5 Lim's Reform
6 Keep Spinning (Duric)
7 Little Master (Munro)Margins and time: Hd, 1, 2¾, 1, 1, 3 (1:03.11)
TRIAL 6
1 Sun Scraper (Wong)
2 The One (Ewe)
3 Battle Plan (Grylls)
4 Quetzal (T See)
5 Moment Of Justice
6 Classic (Placais)
7 Money King (M Zaki)Margins and time: ½, nk, 3, hd, ½, 4¼ (1:02.71)
TRIAL 7
1 Larson (Duric)
2 Always There (Curatolo)
3 Grand Paris (I Saifudin)
4 Mr Dujardin (Kellady)
5 Simpang (K Nuh)
6 Secondwave (Wong)
7 Blue Hawaii Margins and time: 2, nk, nk, 2, ½, hd (1:04.48)
