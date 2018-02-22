Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trials results
TRIAL 1
1 Turf Princess (M Rodd)
2 Iron Fist (O Placais)
3 Take Five (WH Kok)
4 Nova Vocal (T See)
Margins and time: 1/2, 141/2, 4 (1min 02.71sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Ol Mate Buzzer (K A'Isisuhairi)
2 Mr Dujardin (M Kellady)
3 Lucky Victory
4 Pacific Ocean (S Noh)
5 Lim's Keyway
6 Abebe (J Powell)
7 Super Dynasty (Rodd)
8 Carnelian (M Zaki)
Margins and time: 5, 51/2, 21/4, shd, 1, 61/4, 13/4 (1:01.64)
TRIAL 3
1 Mokastar (N Juglall)
2 Star Genius (N Hanafi)
3 Mystic Master
4 Black Quail (MM Firdaus)
5 Supernova (N Zyrul)
6 Board Walk (B Vorster)
7 Happy Money (Powell)
8 Laughing Gravy (Rodd)
Margins and time: Nk, 41/2, shd, 1, 1, 1/2, 1 (1:01.37)
TRIAL 4
1 Andado (I Amirul)
2 Could Be Pearls (Rodd)
3 Life Is Gamble
4 Big Man (M Kellady)
5 Walking Thunder (CS Chin)
6 Nova Storm (T See)
7 O'Reilly Bay (Powell)
8 Wira Sakti (I Azhar)
Margins and time: 1/2, 11/2, nk, nk, 13/4, 21/2, 21/2 (1:02.31)
TRIAL 5
1 One Force (Juglall)
2 Power Warrior (Azhar)
3 Raptor (Vorster)
4 Dune Saga (B Woodworth)
5 Giorgio (I Saifudin)
6 Darci's Boy (Zyrul)
7 Pioneer Step (Rodd)
8 Silent Prince (Powell)
9 Burgundy Prince (Firdaus)
10 Saint Lincoln (Kellady)
Margins and time: 1/2, ns, hd, shd, nk, nk, 1, nk, 11/4 (1:03.46)
