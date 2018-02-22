Racing

Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trials results

Feb 22, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Turf Princess (M Rodd)

2 Iron Fist (O Placais)

3 Take Five (WH Kok)

4 Nova Vocal (T See)

Margins and time: 1/2, 141/2, 4 (1min 02.71sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Ol Mate Buzzer (K A'Isisuhairi)

2 Mr Dujardin (M Kellady)

3 Lucky Victory

4 Pacific Ocean (S Noh)

5 Lim's Keyway

6 Abebe (J Powell)

7 Super Dynasty (Rodd)

8 Carnelian (M Zaki)

Margins and time: 5, 51/2, 21/4, shd, 1, 61/4, 13/4 (1:01.64)

TRIAL 3

1 Mokastar (N Juglall)

2 Star Genius (N Hanafi)

3 Mystic Master

4 Black Quail (MM Firdaus)

5 Supernova (N Zyrul)

6 Board Walk (B Vorster)

7 Happy Money (Powell)

8 Laughing Gravy (Rodd)

Margins and time: Nk, 41/2, shd, 1, 1, 1/2, 1 (1:01.37)

TRIAL 4

1 Andado (I Amirul)

2 Could Be Pearls (Rodd)

3 Life Is Gamble

4 Big Man (M Kellady)

5 Walking Thunder (CS Chin)

6 Nova Storm (T See)

7 O'Reilly Bay (Powell)

8 Wira Sakti (I Azhar)

Margins and time: 1/2, 11/2, nk, nk, 13/4, 21/2, 21/2 (1:02.31)

TRIAL 5

1 One Force (Juglall)

2 Power Warrior (Azhar)

3 Raptor (Vorster)

4 Dune Saga (B Woodworth)

5 Giorgio (I Saifudin)

6 Darci's Boy (Zyrul)

7 Pioneer Step (Rodd)

8 Silent Prince (Powell)

9 Burgundy Prince (Firdaus)

10 Saint Lincoln (Kellady)

Margins and time: 1/2, ns, hd, shd, nk, nk, 1, nk, 11/4 (1:03.46)

