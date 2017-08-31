Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Black Quail (V Duric)
2 Lord Of Cloud (T See)
3 Callixtus (B Woodworth)
4 Avengers Hero (M Rodd)
Margins and time: ½, 1½, 5¼ (1min 01.62sec)
TRIAL 2 (ORT)
1 Ateej (O Chavez)
2 Lim's Rhythm (R Zawari)
3 Destroyer Eclipse (C Grylls)
4 Bounceback Ability (D David)
5 Gingerman (Rodd)
Margins and time: 1½, 1¼, ¾, 6¾ (1:01.28)
TRIAL 3
1 King Of War (C Grylls)
2 Master Of Malibu (B Vorster)
3 Ace Harbour (N Juglall)
4 Golden Coin
5 Siglap Bird (M Zaki)
6 Mr Luck (CC Wong)
Margins and time: ¾, 1, 8¾, 2¼, 1½ (1:00.54)
TRIAL 4
1 Yellow Jade Horse (CS Chin)
2 Seventh Heaven (Grylls)
3 Rory (Woodworth)
4 Three Lions (A Munro)
5 El Chapo (Duric)
6 Top Banana (Zaki)
7 Lim's Pershing (G Boss)
8 Moonraker (Wong)
Margins and time: 1¼, ½, hd, ½, ¾, 1, ¾ (1:00.66)
TRIAL 5
1 Super Winner (David)
2 Lim's Cruiser (Duric)
3 Constant Justice (M Nunes)
4 Sebas
5 Good News (Woodworth)
6 Big Brother (Juglall)
7 Debt Collector (Rodd)
8 I've Got A Feeling (J Powell)
Margins and time: 4, 1, ½, 1¾, 1½, 2½, 3 (59.00)
TRIAL 6
1 Red Claw (CS Chin)
2 Clarton Super (I Azhar)
3 Rafaello (Juglall)
4 Falkirk Lead (Grylls)
5 Grand Cross (Duric)
6 Could Be Pearls (Rodd)
7 Fuego (Nunes)
8 Paperback Trooper (Boss)
Margins and time: Nk, hd, 1¾, nk, ½, 1, 7 (1:00.86)
TRIAL 7
1 Flying Winner (David)
2 War Citi (Grylls)
3 Pioneer Step (Duric)
4 Anghiari (Y Salim)
5 Neo's Classic (Nunes)
6 Silver Sky (I Saifudin)
7 Secondwave (Wong)
Margins and time: 3¾, ½, ¾, 2¾, 1¼, 1 (1:01.51)