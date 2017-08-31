Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results

Aug 31, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Black Quail (V Duric)

2 Lord Of Cloud (T See)

3 Callixtus (B Woodworth)

4 Avengers Hero (M Rodd)

Margins and time: ½, 1½, 5¼ (1min 01.62sec)

TRIAL 2 (ORT)

1 Ateej (O Chavez)

2 Lim's Rhythm (R Zawari)

3 Destroyer Eclipse (C Grylls)

4 Bounceback Ability (D David)

5 Gingerman (Rodd)

Margins and time: 1½, 1¼, ¾, 6¾ (1:01.28)

TRIAL 3

1 King Of War (C Grylls)

2 Master Of Malibu (B Vorster)

3 Ace Harbour (N Juglall)

4 Golden Coin

5 Siglap Bird (M Zaki)

6 Mr Luck (CC Wong)

Margins and time: ¾, 1, 8¾, 2¼, 1½ (1:00.54)

TRIAL 4

1 Yellow Jade Horse (CS Chin)

2 Seventh Heaven (Grylls)

3 Rory (Woodworth)

4 Three Lions (A Munro)

5 El Chapo (Duric)

6 Top Banana (Zaki)

7 Lim's Pershing (G Boss)

8 Moonraker (Wong)

Margins and time: 1¼, ½, hd, ½, ¾, 1, ¾ (1:00.66)

TRIAL 5

1 Super Winner (David)

2 Lim's Cruiser (Duric)

3 Constant Justice (M Nunes)

4 Sebas

5 Good News (Woodworth)

6 Big Brother (Juglall)

7 Debt Collector (Rodd)

8 I've Got A Feeling (J Powell)

Margins and time: 4, 1, ½, 1¾, 1½, 2½, 3 (59.00)

TRIAL 6

1 Red Claw (CS Chin)

2 Clarton Super (I Azhar)

3 Rafaello (Juglall)

4 Falkirk Lead (Grylls)

5 Grand Cross (Duric)

6 Could Be Pearls (Rodd)

7 Fuego (Nunes)

8 Paperback Trooper (Boss)

Margins and time: Nk, hd, 1¾, nk, ½, 1, 7 (1:00.86)

TRIAL 7

1 Flying Winner (David)

2 War Citi (Grylls)

3 Pioneer Step (Duric)

4 Anghiari (Y Salim)

5 Neo's Classic (Nunes)

6 Silver Sky (I Saifudin)

7 Secondwave (Wong)

Margins and time: 3¾, ½, ¾, 2¾, 1¼, 1 (1:01.51)

