Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results

Nov 09, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Magic Wand (M Nunes)

2 Clokey

3 Avengers Hero (O Placais)

Margins and time: 2, 3 (1min 00.49sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Captain Jamie (N Juglall)

2 Top Note (S John)

3 Battle Sun (CC Wong)

4 Elite General

5 Webster

6 Tauboss (Y Salim)

7 B'nevagivup

8 Lim's Pershing

Margins and time: 8¾, ns, ns, ½, ½, hd, ½ (1:00.91)

TRIAL 3

1 Zac Ace (Juglall)

2 My Money (I Saifudin)

3 Cracking Tottie (C Grylls)

4 New Sensation (J Powell)

5 Strategic Jester (S Noh)

6 Arc Triumph (A Munro)

7 Infantry Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi)

Margins and time: 1, ¾, shd, hd, shd, nk (1:01.34)

TRIAL 4

1 Faaltless (Powell)

2 Poseidon (Grylls)

3 Emperor's Banquet (B Vorster)

4 Wimbledon (V Duric)

5 Aramco (G Boss)

6 Spanish Bay (P Dellorto)

7 Perfect P (Juglall)

Margins and time: 1¼, hd, hd, nk, 6, 1½ (59.92)

TRIAL 5

1 Majestic Moments (Vorster)

2 Secret Mission (E Aslam)

3 Super Warrior

4 Mighty Kenny (Juglall)

5 Brahma Circus (Dellorto)

6 Classified (Grylls)

7 Conilad

Margins and time: 1, 1, ½, hd, nk, 3½ (1:00.16)

TRIAL 6

1 Mr Fantastic (Vorster)

2 Elusive Emperor (Juglall)

3 Justice Smart (Noh)

4 Chocolats (Powell)

5 Lim's Elusive

6 Mings Man (Grylls)

7 Pegasus Junior (Dellorto)

8 Lim's Royal (Boss)

Margins and time: ¾, ½, 1¼, ½, 1½, 1, 1¾ (1:01.55)

TRIAL 7

1 Pratt Street (Powell)

2 Southern Glory (M Nunes)

3 Master Of Malibu (Juglall)

4 King Louis (Vorster)

5 Lord Ascot (Grylls)

6 El Camino (Noh)

7 Orchard Road (T See)

Margins and time: 2¼, 1¾, 1½, 6, 7½, 1¾ (1:00.71)

TRIAL 8

1 Super Denman (Vorster)

2 Amazing Man (K A'Isisuhairi)

3 Iffragal (O Chavez)

4 Only Win (O Placais)

5 Sabik (Powell)

6 Ace Harbour (Juglall)

7 Dream Big (Boss)

Margins and time: ½, nk, 1¼, nk, 9¼, 1¼ (1:01.42)

TRIAL 9

1 Ateej (Chavez)

2 Sattar (Vorster)

3 Muscular Captain (Placais)

4 Beautiful Day (Wong)

5 Petite Victoire

6 Darci's Boy (Nunes)

7 Precious Gem (I Amirul)

Margins and time: Hd, 1¾, ½, 3, 5½, ½ (1:01.06)