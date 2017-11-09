Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Magic Wand (M Nunes)
2 Clokey
3 Avengers Hero (O Placais)
Margins and time: 2, 3 (1min 00.49sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Captain Jamie (N Juglall)
2 Top Note (S John)
3 Battle Sun (CC Wong)
4 Elite General
5 Webster
6 Tauboss (Y Salim)
7 B'nevagivup
8 Lim's Pershing
Margins and time: 8¾, ns, ns, ½, ½, hd, ½ (1:00.91)
TRIAL 3
1 Zac Ace (Juglall)
2 My Money (I Saifudin)
3 Cracking Tottie (C Grylls)
4 New Sensation (J Powell)
5 Strategic Jester (S Noh)
6 Arc Triumph (A Munro)
7 Infantry Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi)
Margins and time: 1, ¾, shd, hd, shd, nk (1:01.34)
TRIAL 4
1 Faaltless (Powell)
2 Poseidon (Grylls)
3 Emperor's Banquet (B Vorster)
4 Wimbledon (V Duric)
5 Aramco (G Boss)
6 Spanish Bay (P Dellorto)
7 Perfect P (Juglall)
Margins and time: 1¼, hd, hd, nk, 6, 1½ (59.92)
TRIAL 5
1 Majestic Moments (Vorster)
2 Secret Mission (E Aslam)
3 Super Warrior
4 Mighty Kenny (Juglall)
5 Brahma Circus (Dellorto)
6 Classified (Grylls)
7 Conilad
Margins and time: 1, 1, ½, hd, nk, 3½ (1:00.16)
TRIAL 6
1 Mr Fantastic (Vorster)
2 Elusive Emperor (Juglall)
3 Justice Smart (Noh)
4 Chocolats (Powell)
5 Lim's Elusive
6 Mings Man (Grylls)
7 Pegasus Junior (Dellorto)
8 Lim's Royal (Boss)
Margins and time: ¾, ½, 1¼, ½, 1½, 1, 1¾ (1:01.55)
TRIAL 7
1 Pratt Street (Powell)
2 Southern Glory (M Nunes)
3 Master Of Malibu (Juglall)
4 King Louis (Vorster)
5 Lord Ascot (Grylls)
6 El Camino (Noh)
7 Orchard Road (T See)
Margins and time: 2¼, 1¾, 1½, 6, 7½, 1¾ (1:00.71)
TRIAL 8
1 Super Denman (Vorster)
2 Amazing Man (K A'Isisuhairi)
3 Iffragal (O Chavez)
4 Only Win (O Placais)
5 Sabik (Powell)
6 Ace Harbour (Juglall)
7 Dream Big (Boss)
Margins and time: ½, nk, 1¼, nk, 9¼, 1¼ (1:01.42)
TRIAL 9
1 Ateej (Chavez)
2 Sattar (Vorster)
3 Muscular Captain (Placais)
4 Beautiful Day (Wong)
5 Petite Victoire
6 Darci's Boy (Nunes)
7 Precious Gem (I Amirul)
Margins and time: Hd, 1¾, ½, 3, 5½, ½ (1:01.06)