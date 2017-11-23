Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results
Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Italian Master (N Nurshahril)
2 Ayutthaya
3 Satellite Warrior
4 Pure Spark (G Boss)
Margins and time: ½, 1, ¾ (1min 01.71sec)
TRIAL 2 (ORT)
1 Grand Choice (CS Chin)
2 Centurion (O Chavez)
3 Mr Dujardin
4 Shredder (B Vorster)
5 King Of Glory
6 Sparkling Gold (K Nuh)
Margins and time: 11¾, ¾, 1¾, 7, 11½ (1:00.37)
TRIAL 3 (ORT)
1 Lucky Victory
2 Lady Counsel
3 Lucky Red
4 Lim's Warrior (Vorster)
Margins and time: 1, shd, 3¼ (1:03.78)
TRIAL 4 (TEST)
1 Eddie Gray
2 Scout Done (TH Koh)
3 Ohyioh (S Noh)
4 Lord Ascot (Boss)
5 Evil Wesley (V Duric)
6 Katagas
7 Brimstone
8 Power Ranger (M Zaki)
Margins and time: 1, hd, 5½, ¾, 1, 4, 2½ (1:00.82)
TRIAL 5 (TEST)
1 Magstock (M Rodd)
2 Darshini (M Nunes)
3 Charger (Boss)
4 Mastermind
5 Taichi Belt (Duric)
6 Dragon Kingdom
7 Peer Gynt
Margins and time: 5, 2½, ¾, 1½, 5½, 2½, (1:00.19)
TRIAL 6 (TEST)
1 Solitaire (Y Salim)
2 Turf Champion (Nunes)
3 Beautiful Day (T See)
4 Pop Gems (I Saifudin)
5 Pomp (CK Ng)
6 Fusion Power (Noh)
7 Happy Buffalo
Margins and time: ¾, ¾, ¾, 1¾, 2¼, ¾ (1:00.86)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now