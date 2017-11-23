Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results

Italian Master beating Ayuthaya in Tuesday's Trial 1. PHOTO: STC

Nov 23, 2017 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Italian Master (N Nurshahril)

2 Ayutthaya

3 Satellite Warrior

4 Pure Spark (G Boss)

Margins and time: ½, 1, ¾ (1min 01.71sec)

TRIAL 2 (ORT)

1 Grand Choice (CS Chin)

2 Centurion (O Chavez)

3 Mr Dujardin

4 Shredder (B Vorster)

5 King Of Glory

6 Sparkling Gold (K Nuh)

Margins and time: 11¾, ¾, 1¾, 7, 11½ (1:00.37)

TRIAL 3 (ORT)

1 Lucky Victory

2 Lady Counsel

3 Lucky Red

4 Lim's Warrior (Vorster)

Margins and time: 1, shd, 3¼ (1:03.78)

TRIAL 4 (TEST)

1 Eddie Gray

2 Scout Done (TH Koh)

3 Ohyioh (S Noh)

4 Lord Ascot (Boss)

5 Evil Wesley (V Duric)

6 Katagas

7 Brimstone

8 Power Ranger (M Zaki)

Margins and time: 1, hd, 5½, ¾, 1, 4, 2½ (1:00.82)

TRIAL 5 (TEST)

1 Magstock (M Rodd)

2 Darshini (M Nunes)

3 Charger (Boss)

4 Mastermind

5 Taichi Belt (Duric)

6 Dragon Kingdom

7 Peer Gynt

Margins and time: 5, 2½, ¾, 1½, 5½, 2½, (1:00.19)

TRIAL 6 (TEST)

1 Solitaire (Y Salim)

2 Turf Champion (Nunes)

3 Beautiful Day (T See)

4 Pop Gems (I Saifudin)

5 Pomp (CK Ng)

6 Fusion Power (Noh)

7 Happy Buffalo

Margins and time: ¾, ¾, ¾, 1¾, 2¼, ¾ (1:00.86)

