Tuesday's trackwork

C BROWN

Baffert/Draco 38.2, Ares 38.1, Harveywallbanger 37.9, Certainly 38.1, Sparkling Gold/What's New 37.7, Cambridge/Copacabana 38.8, Tauros 37.9, Happy Buffalo 37.4, Imperial Falls 38.2, Longtime Gold 39.2, Golden Sword 39.2 and Elite Beast/Deimos 38.1.

S BAERTSCHIGER

Born To Be King (M Kellady)/Magic Emperor 40.4, One Kinabalu (Kellady) 39.5, Galileo's Approach 39.9, Chocante (Kellady) 38.8, I've Got A Feeling (Kellady)/Gol Goal 39.6, Preditor (Kellady) 44.7 and Marine Treasure (Kellady) 44.8.

R LE GRANGE

Nowyousee (Juglall)/Ateej (T Krisna) 35.2, Sattar (Krisna)/The General 34.7, Majestic Moment(Juglall)/Super Power (Krisna) 35.9, Safeer(Krisna)/Provocateur (Juglall) 36.5, Halo Bright (Krisna)/Mokastar (Juglall) 36.7, Terms Of Reference (Krisna)/Siamese Cat (Juglall) 35.2.

L DRAGON

Ocean General 39.3, Per Incharge 38.3, Fortune Winner 36.9, Black Mamba 38.6, Blue Diamond 37.9, Crazy Times/Lord Of Cloud 36.5, Top Note 38.9, Melting Point 42.7, Super Six 40.5, Muscular Sprinter 40.7, Muscular Captain 37.9, Sabik 43.5, Italian Master 38.5, Balkan Challenger 36.4, Petite Victoire 38.1, Ocean Master 37.3, Fortune Spirit 44.9 and Swift 37.7.

HW TAN

Super Fortune/Nova Swiss 36.6, Grey Falcon 35.9, Nova Classic/Lucky Master 33.9, Dragonite/Iron Fist 35.4 and Avengers Hero 38.4.

M YUSOF

Sacred Crown 36.3, Hee's Ego 44.5, King Cross 41.8, Joyous 35.5, Thunder Cat 42.2, Dragon 36.4, No Smoking Jeff 37.3, Justice Fair 38.9, Constant Justice 39.5, Colchester 38.1, River Of Gold 36.7, Dee Dee D'or 41.4, Smart Racer 35.6, Let's Talk Now/Third Rock 37.1 and Justice First/Turf Champion 36.7.

J SAIMEE

Prime Turf 37.9, Amazing Man 38.6, Awesome 35.5, Key Success 41.8 and Evil Wesley 39.5.

S BURRIDGE

Arr Flair 42.5, Lucky Justice (E Aslam) 45.4, Dalgety 43.3 and Mr Clint 42.6.

D FREEDMAN

Waihatanui/Bangkok Boy 40.1, Waialae/Lucky Tiger 37.1 and Aotearoa 35.6.

D HILL

Happy Gilmore 43.5, Red Rackham 39.7, Simpang 41.2, Moonraker 41.1 and Prince Alexander 36.3.

D MEAGHER

Target 40.4, Lim's Bullet 43.2 and Sparkle Lot 44.2.

CT KUAH

Military Alliance 42.6, Wild Bee 45.3, Patroclus/Lucky Red 35.9, King Of Household 43.2, Arion 42.7 and Heracles 39.9.

J PETERS

White Chin 36.9, Deadline Day 41.3, Brahma Circus 43.5, Gallant Eclipse 38.7, Mr Hanks 40.2 and Ottawa 43.1.

B MARSH

Urban Legend 37.2, Battle Plan 39.7, Classified 37.3, Dreamer Legend 35.9, Laser Storm 38.5 and Supernova 40.9.

KS TAN

Gold Customer 40.7, Himalaya Dragon 35.3, Golden Mile/Country Boss 37.5, Best Wishes/Centurion 37.1 and General Conatus 38.9.

KY YOUNG

Highlight 41.8, One Rar 43.4 and Super Dan 42.9.

ZL MOK

Cai Poh Wang/Energizer 37.3, Luck Giant 35.3 and Sandtop 34.5.

L KHOO

Shuying Xiaoxiao/Justice Grace 39.4, Bring Me Joy 38.3, Queen Roulette 39.7, King Of Thieves 40.4 , Always A Winner 39.2 and Sing Roulette/Magic Paint 36.5.

T KIESER

Hun Yeang Road 35.4.