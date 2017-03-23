Racing

Tuesday's trial results

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials

Mar 23, 2017 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Bringer Of War (R Shafiq)

2 Magic City (M Nunes)

3 Speedy Phoenix (Y Salim)

4 Plucky Lad (CC Wong)

5 Macavity (V Duric)

6 Six Empire (O Chavez)

7 New Sensation (J Powell)

Margins and time:½, 1¾, 1½, 2, ½, 4 (1min 01.43sec).

TRIAL 2

1 Super Dragon

2 Elite General (I Saifudin)

3 Stay With Me (Nunes)

4 On Electric Avenue (J Powell)

5 Elite Warrior (R Shafiq)

6 Rainbow Star (M Zaki)

7 Target (D Beasley)

8 Zigg Zag (G Boss)

Margins and time: 1¾, 1, ¾, hd, ½, 2, ¾ (1:01.26).

TRIAL 3

1 Alibi (Duric)

2 Senator (Nunes)

3 Best Tothelign (Powell)

4 Great Sun (Boss)

5 Kate's Keeper (I Amirul)

6 Sun Mirage (CC Wong)

7 Ivanhoe (Shafiq)

8 Burn Notice (Placais)

Margins and time:¾, 1, 1¼, hd, 2, 1½, 2½ (1:00.35).

TRIAL 4

1 Eclair Choice (Nunes)

2 Wijaya (CC Wong)

3 Elite Diamond (Zaki)

4 Elite Silencer (Saifudin)

5 Mr Spielberg (Duric)

6 Apollo (Shafiq)

7 Swift (D Beasley)

Margins and time: 7½, 1¾, 1½, shd, hd, ½ (59.64).

TRIAL 5

1 Preferred (Nunes)

2 Shuying Xiaoxiao (N Juglall)

3 Really Capable

4 Dash (Beasley)

5 Secondwave (CC Wong)

6 Elite Gold (Saifudin)

Margins and time: Shd, shd, 2½, ½, dist (1:02.72).