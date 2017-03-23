Tuesday's trial results
Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Bringer Of War (R Shafiq)
2 Magic City (M Nunes)
3 Speedy Phoenix (Y Salim)
4 Plucky Lad (CC Wong)
5 Macavity (V Duric)
6 Six Empire (O Chavez)
7 New Sensation (J Powell)
Margins and time:½, 1¾, 1½, 2, ½, 4 (1min 01.43sec).
TRIAL 2
1 Super Dragon
2 Elite General (I Saifudin)
3 Stay With Me (Nunes)
4 On Electric Avenue (J Powell)
5 Elite Warrior (R Shafiq)
6 Rainbow Star (M Zaki)
7 Target (D Beasley)
8 Zigg Zag (G Boss)
Margins and time: 1¾, 1, ¾, hd, ½, 2, ¾ (1:01.26).
TRIAL 3
1 Alibi (Duric)
2 Senator (Nunes)
3 Best Tothelign (Powell)
4 Great Sun (Boss)
5 Kate's Keeper (I Amirul)
6 Sun Mirage (CC Wong)
7 Ivanhoe (Shafiq)
8 Burn Notice (Placais)
Margins and time:¾, 1, 1¼, hd, 2, 1½, 2½ (1:00.35).
TRIAL 4
1 Eclair Choice (Nunes)
2 Wijaya (CC Wong)
3 Elite Diamond (Zaki)
4 Elite Silencer (Saifudin)
5 Mr Spielberg (Duric)
6 Apollo (Shafiq)
7 Swift (D Beasley)
Margins and time: 7½, 1¾, 1½, shd, hd, ½ (59.64).
TRIAL 5
1 Preferred (Nunes)
2 Shuying Xiaoxiao (N Juglall)
3 Really Capable
4 Dash (Beasley)
5 Secondwave (CC Wong)
6 Elite Gold (Saifudin)
Margins and time: Shd, shd, 2½, ½, dist (1:02.72).