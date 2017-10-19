Tumbling Stream will be all the rage in Race 1

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) TUMBLING STREAM was narrowly beaten last time and should win this.

(4) SAGE ROCK never strode out when a hot favourite last time and could make amends.

(10) RAGNAROK showed up in both starts but may need it.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(6) GLENCASSLEY weakened late in her last start. She should come on heaps.

(5) JAUNITA finished in front of (4) ILHA DA VAR recently and should go well.

(10) FUYU found some support on debut and can improve.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) QUEEN ANNE has been knocking on the door and deserves a break.

Couple her with (11) GALU BEACH who is improving with racing.

(6) DIVA FAUSTINA tries the straight 1,400m at the Vaal and could feature.

(3) ORNATE, (4) PRINCESS TIN TIN and (7) KICK BUTT are looking for money.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) SOLDAT is not going to make any headlines but has a chance of cracking his maiden victory here.

(12) RAGING FLAME was not fancied in his last start but has improved.

(9) CYRUS is looking for further still but can improve on debut.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) FLYING RUSSIAN has been threatening for ages and if ready after a break could win this.

(8) NO MANS LAND comes off a rest and must be respected.

(2) LEEUWPOORT enjoyed a return to a sprint and shouldn't be far off.

(5) ZEIDAS DREAM improved after a rest.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

If (1) JUST A JET jumps on terms she should beat this field. She is that good.

(4) POCAHONTAS GIRL will be leading the pack and is a danger.

(6) CANTATA MUNDI could be competitive.

(2) CASINO could get into the action if she stays.