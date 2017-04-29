Turf club opens up to public during trackwork hours

From Tuesday, the Singapore Racecourse at Kranji will be open to the general public between 6am and 10am on Mondays through to Saturdays, inclusive of public holidays.

There are no racing and wagering operations during these morning hours.

Admission into the racecourse via the MRT Plaza and Grandstand Plaza is free.

COMPLIMENTARY PARKING

Parking is complimentary for motorists whose vehicles enter the club's premises before 9am.

Within the scenic racecourse grounds, visitors can enjoy their recreational activities or morning exercises at either the spacious Forecourt area or Lower Grandstand (Level 1).

They will also enjoy the spectacle of horses going through their daily trackwork paces, where jockeys and track riders take the horses out onto the various tracks for their training gallops.

Simon Leong, senior vice-president of the (Corporate Services) Singapore Turf Club, said this is an excellent opportunity to make available the expansive space and lush green surroundings of the Singapore Racecourse for free public use.

PUBLIC EVENTS

"The racecourse is a regular venue for numerous public events, such as community walks and runs, mass dances and qigong exercises.

"With this new initiative, we hope more people will get to use and enjoy our facilities for social, recreational and sports activities throughout the week, all year long," he added.

"This is part of our continual contributions back to the local community we operate in."