Twilight Trip should win again

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(18) TYRANDEUS returns to the scene of his promising debut display and may prove hard to beat if building on that effort.

(7) GREENSTREETTRACTOR was not far off on that occasion and should also have more to offer.

The same can be said of (17) THE SUN ALSO RISES and (11) MAX POWER.

Both (2) MAGIC SAILOR and (3) TRUE WORDS may show improvement.

Watch the betting on the newcomers.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(2) WAITING FOR RAIN was rewarded for consistency in a similar contest last time out and could well follow up, despite a penalty.

(5) RED PERIL re-opposes on better terms, so should pose a threat.

Progressive (4) STRATHDON impressed when landing a betting coup last start and can also make his presence felt.

(7) ROYAL GINGER is closely matched with the latter, so has must have each-way claims, too.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(17) POETRY stayed on well in her debut over a shorter distance, suggesting this step-up in trip will suit, so she could contest the outcome.

(6) BIKINI MODEL has held on that form but should improve, too.

(4) TOWNSHIP MELODY has the form to be competitive.

(3) HEART OF A LEGEND is probably better than her last run indicates.

(9) FRESNAYE, (13) MONEY BUYS LOVE and (20) TRIP TO IBIZA have more to come and can earn.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) COUNTING STARS has yet to prove effective over this distance but cannot be ruled out altogether.

(2) RISKY RAMBO has solid form over the trip and shouldn't be far off.

(6) ROMMEL and (13) THE SILVA FOX ran with promise last time out and can contest the outcome if building on those efforts over the extra 200m.

(7) ORAKAL and (14) UNDERCOVER AGENT should have more to offer, too.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) DESTINY DUCHESS has gone about her racing the right way and makes the most appeal of this bunch, as she holds (2) RAISE YOUR HAND and (10) DUBAI QUEEN on earlier form. Dubai Queen should enjoy reverting to this trip and has more scope, so could pose a bigger threat.

(6) DUNTOCHE, (8) CHA CHA CHORIZO and (7) STREAM OF KINDNESS could have a say building on improved recent efforts.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

Good race from which (4) TWILIGHT TRIP can emerge victorious and preserve his unbeaten record over the distance.

Consistent (2) COMMANDER BOND ran on strongly over a shorter trip last start, shaping as though the extra would suit.

Unexposed (5) DEX DEXTER may well have improved since his maiden win, so warrants respect, as do (7) REDEEMER, (3) DRAGON FLAME and (9) CREAM SODA GREEN.

3YO (8) CAPTAIN'S CHARM can earn.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) EMPIRE RISING had excuses for a disappointing last start, when finishing behind (3) TIME TO THINK. She had previously finished ahead of that rival in a better race over the course and distance, but now re-opposes on better terms. She's worth another chance and could represent plenty value.

(1) LANARK and (4) REMEMBER THIS are unexposed 3YO's who could improve to feature.

Others could also earn.