Two more foreign entries for the Kranji Mile

Two overseas supplementary entries have been added to the 50 nominations of the $1.5 million Invitational Group 1 Kranji Mile over 1,600m by the closing time for Alternative Entries on Wednesday.

They are Southern Legend and Nice To See You.

Prepared in Hong Kong by Caspar Fownes, Southern Legend is a two-time winner in Hong Kong over 1,200m and 1,600m.

The Australian-bred five-year- old by Not A Single Doubt ran a gallant third to Beauty Generation in the Group 1 Champions Mile over 1,600m at Sha Tin last Sunday.

Nice To See You is trained in France by Robert Collet.

The five-year- old entire by Siyouni has won four races, including the Listed Prix Tantieme over 1,600m at Saint-Cloud last November.

The total number of nominations for the Kranji Mile on May 26 now stands at 27 for overseas runners and 25 for local runners.