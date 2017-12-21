Uncle Chan dies
Likeable horse-owner Chan Wing Seng passed away on Tuesday. He was 84.
He leaves behind his wife and daughter.
More popularly known as Uncle Chan, the long-time owner was very well liked in the racing circle.
One of his trainers, Leslie Khoo, recalled Uncle Chan as a good owner and a good supporter of racing.
"He was not a big punter, he just enjoyed the races and always supported the local boys - be they trainers or jockeys.
"His passing is a big loss and we will miss him."
