Uncle Chan dies

Dec 21, 2017 06:00 am

Likeable horse-owner Chan Wing Seng passed away on Tuesday. He was 84.

He leaves behind his wife and daughter.

More popularly known as Uncle Chan, the long-time owner was very well liked in the racing circle.

One of his trainers, Leslie Khoo, recalled Uncle Chan as a good owner and a good supporter of racing.

"He was not a big punter, he just enjoyed the races and always supported the local boys - be they trainers or jockeys.

"His passing is a big loss and we will miss him."

