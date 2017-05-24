Vargraves is a top contender from plum draw

RACE 1 ( 1,200M)

(12) VARGRAVES made a fair debut on the turf at Scottsville. The Poly could suit and she has a plum draw. A serious contender.

(9) SEQUINED made a fair debut in the West Cape with the form line already showing good quality. A wide draw could spoil it for her.

(4) BRIDAL VEIL showed inexperience on her debut which was nevertheless a fair one.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(11) STORM RACER was a lively third behind some well-supported individuals. He gets the top draw to debut on the Poly and should relish the trip.

(3) TURF CONQUEROR had a wide draw at Scottsville and was not disgraced. He should get into it.

(9) JALS TIGER is back on the Poly where he made a fair debut on. He is bred for the longer trip.

(4) PRINCE PONTI and (6) REBEL CIRCUS can earn.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(11) TRIPPILINE looks the obvious choice as she has scope for improvement after a fair debut on the turf. She has also drawn well.

(10) GORGEOUS GUEST showed something on debut and could be a better horse on the Poly.

(1) RHYME OR REASON went too far last time and she can only improve.

(6) LIBERTY MARKET could score an overdue win.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(8) OSPREY won her second start well enough to suggest she has scope for further improvement. She is well bred and should go further in time.

(2) BON BON is relishing the Polytrack and has already won from a wide draw.

(6) TRIP QUEENS ran on nicely last time and could give BON BON a harder time here.

(1) ACCIDENTAL TOURIST is capable.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(4) FANTASY ART returns from a well-deserved break and could be ready to go come race time. He has dropped in ratings.

(5) WINTER AURALIUS must be respected on his penultimate race. He ran a cracker there and his only win came on the Poly.

(2) ROY'S ROLL'S ROYCE is in winning form but drops in trip.

(6) GOLD SAIL and (1) HONEST PRINCE have claims.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) FELLOW TRAVELLER is still learning. He showed this last time and he could settle better over this shorter trip. Anton Marcus also stays with him.

(4) FIGARO dictated matters and nothing troubled him. He will have his third run after being gelded and could be on the up.

The last run of (5) ACE PILOT is best forgotten. His previous form entitles him to respect.

(12) CADDY MASTER is improving.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) LORD BALMORAL brings some exciting West Cape form into the race. He just needed his local debut and is also prepping for bigger races.

(5) NEVER SETTLE ran a cracker last time and, if not disliking the drop in trip, can find winning ways. He drew a bit wide.

(1) TOP FORM loves this track and deserves the utmost respect.

(3) PERCIVAL and (10) PROFESSOR BRIAN could be anything here.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(5) ROCKY VALLEY ran a nice race after a rest and gelding operation. The form has already produced top quality results and Rocky Valley may make a strong Poly debut.

(4) LLOYD'S LEGACY may just need the run after rest and gelding operation and is certainly one to watch as he has shown potential.

(1) CAPTAIN CHAOS and (10) SCARRABEAST should be knocking at the door otherwise. More in it.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(2) WARFARER is much better on the Poly. He beat (3) NIGHT CIRCUS easily the last time they met but it could get closer at these weights.

Night Circus, however, has the best of the draw.

(6) SMART WORLD is no weakling on the Poly and is in good form.

(1) SUN ON AFRICA improved again. He has run in strong fields and could show class.

(9) RACING SOCKS is unbeaten on the surface but meets stronger.

RACE 10 (2,000M)

(11) SHERIFF HOOD has improved of late. He won well and could again overcome a wide draw and do well.

(2) KEEP ON CHOOGLIN was supported in his last few and didn't do badly over shorter. He could enjoy this.

(4) STRATEGIC'S PRIDE has decent credentials and just needed his last race.

(12) PRINCIPATE can show up for the money.