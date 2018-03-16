Vesontio good for double

Vesontio winning with a flourish last time out and he has improved further.

Vesontio came right at his third start last time out and appears to have improved tremendously.

Although it is not easy to back up from maiden company to Class 4, there is a lot to like about the Alwin Tan-trained four-year-old Australian-bred.

If you have seen his gallop on Tuesday morning, all doubts about him facing a daunting task in stronger company would have been dismissed.

Vesontio accompanied Horse of the Year Infantry in Tuesday's hit-out and, after they had gone past the post, Vesontio finished so full of running that he could only be pulled up deep in the backstraight.

His gallop was full of zest. The horse has certainly improved by leaps and bounds and a double is on the card.

Looking at his record, Vesontio is improving fast with every run. From a near nine-length 10th in his debut, the brown gelding finished a six-and-a-half-length fourth. He could have ended closer had he not been unbalanced in the race.

Then came his victory in a Maiden event on Feb 23 over 1,400m, the same trip he will be running in tonight's final race in Class 4 Premier.

His win was quite captivating. Midfield early, he started his bid in the straight and then accelerated in the final 200m, leaving his rivals as if they were standing still.

Trackwork aside, he now gets a light load of 52.5kg after apprentice jockey Noh Senari's 2kg claim, compared to 56kg last start.