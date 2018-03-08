Vettel fastest in F1 testing

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel delivered the fastest time in Formula One testing yesterday morning (Singapore time) as warmer conditions greeted drivers in Barcelona following last week's snow-hit sessions.

The four-time world champion clocked 1min 20.396sec at the Circuit de Catalunya, finishing two tenths quicker than Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas with Max Verstappen of Red Bull a close third.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes was 0.412sec back in fourth.