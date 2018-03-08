Racing

Vettel fastest in F1 testing

Mar 08, 2018 06:00 am

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel delivered the fastest time in Formula One testing yesterday morning (Singapore time) as warmer conditions greeted drivers in Barcelona following last week's snow-hit sessions.

The four-time world champion clocked 1min 20.396sec at the Circuit de Catalunya, finishing two tenths quicker than Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas with Max Verstappen of Red Bull a close third.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes was 0.412sec back in fourth.

The new season begins with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 25. - AFP

