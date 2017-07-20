Viviano and Distinctive Darci turn up the heat

Leading trainer Mark Walker's pair in Sunday's Korea Racing Authority Trophy race - VIVIANO and DISTINCTIVE DARCI - worked up a storm at Kranji yesterday morning.

The first horses out when the training tracks were opened at 6am, the duo cantered to the right-handed Track 6 for their final hit-out in preparation for Sunday's $250,000 race.

Viviano, with jockey Derreck David astride, started about three lengths of Distinctive Darci, who had leading jockey Vlad Duric aboard, but Distinctive Darci closed in beautifully to finish almost level at the end of their 600m spin.

Distinctive Darci clocked 35.9sec, while Viviano registered 36.4sec and kicked ahead again after the post. Both horses pulled up very well.

The two last-start winners are currently in tip-top shape and warrant respect in Sunday's feature race over the Polytrack 1,200m on the way they worked.

One who seldom runs a bad race, Viviano's last start and seventh success was probably his best win to date.

Last till the straight, the five-year-old motored home to win by a length in under 1min 10sec (:09.77) for the 1,200m trip.

Besides his super-impressive gallop yesterday, he also caught the eye in last week's trial, scoring easily in 1:00.88 for the Poly 1,000m. He beat last year's Emirates Singapore Derby winner Well Done by a length.

He will surely have plenty of admirers, having ticked all the form compartment - last-start win on June 9, trial victory last week and top gallop yesterday.

Furthermore, there is plenty of speed in the race and it will suit him to the ground.

Distinctive Darci should also have every say in Sunday's race, going on his winning form, as well as yesterday's spirited gallop.

On his last start on July 7, the three-year-old resumed from a three-and-a-half-month spell to score an emphatic victory over the Poly 1,100m in Class 3. It was his fifth success in 12 starts.

The spell had done him a world of good and he should keep on progressing from now on.

Both Distinctive Darci and Viviano are drawn handily in mid-division - in gates 6 and 5 respectively.