Vous Et Var carries winning form into Race 6

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) SEATTLE SPELL is knocking hard and has to go close in this contest. He carries good form into this race.

(6) RUN FOR YOUR LIFE has a very similar resume and must be respected.

(18) MRS ROBINSON made a decent debut behind a runaway winner and should improve.

(3) WESTERN OFFICER is consistent and can be tossed into those exotic bets.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

Plenty of first timers will line up in this one.

(14) SMART SUZY stands out of the raced ones after going close on debut.

(1) SEATTLE LILY improved last time and will threaten if repeating. Can be linked with Smart Suzy for a bet on the forecast tote.

(2) JOKING DICE is far better than her latest effort.

(15) TARA'S GOLD and (16) UNTAMED SPIRIT can improve.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

A competitive event.

(3) ACROSS THE LAKE is holding form, and has each way claims.

(4) BAFFERT was impressive on local debut and will carry stable confidence.

(5) NEWCREST is always in the mix and this race will be no exception.

(1) LE HARVE did well in a strong Novice last time, but can be his own worst enemy.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(8) GITANGO TONIGHT's maiden win now appears overdue. Can be backed.

(12) THE GOWN made an encouraging debut and should get the extra ground.

(1) FLAMINGO VLEI made a good local debut and would have improved.

(3) SANTA MONICA can earn a cheque.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) LORD MARSHAL was an easy course and distance winner last time. Can be backed.

(8) WESTERN WU is thriving in PE, and has a shout again.

(4) OFF THE BIT has excellent feature form and returns from a rest as a gelding.

(2) IMPERIAL GUARD is reliable and drawn on the paint.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(4) VOUS ET VAR is improving fast, and ran well above his rating last time. Could prove hard to beat.

(3) ZEVENASTIC does well this trip.

(1) VILLA DEL LARGO can never be discounted.

(2) TAR HEEL does best this trip and could surprise and must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(7) NIMA has shown up well in KZN features, and should be involved in this for a long way.

Stablemate (4) HARVARD CRIMSON was beaten a whisker in this race last year and would love to make amends.

(1) BEATABOUTTHEBUSH has obvious claims on form.

(2) PEACH DELIGHT won here over this trip and merits inclusion.