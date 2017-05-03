Waipakihi can pad up the bank balance on Friday

Waipakihi (no. 1) is entered for the Class 4 race over 1,200m this Friday.

It was around this time last year that WAIPAKIHI put his first win on the board.

Now, a year later and almost to the day - his win came on May 8 - he looks like repeating the dose.

Well, he did show winning form on the training track yesterday, running the 600m in 38.3sec after going a round at a steady canter. Ridden by John Powell, he had stablemate Paltrow for company and the filly was equally impressive.

Trained by Laurie Laxon, Waipakihi has been a silent achiever for the yard. As honest as they come, he has been outside the board on only two of his 14 starts and his bank balance is nearing the $150,000 mark.

Back to that win in May last year, Powell was on the reins and he kept his mount in the box seat right until the straight was reached.

Asked for an effort, Waipakihi swept to the front and had it won 100m from home.

As for PALTROW, who is one of two "reserves" in a Class 3 field over the sprint trip, she was a recent winner, beating Zippy General in a photo finish over that same distance. Should she get to run, watch her closely. She is definitely on the improve.

Trainer Desmond Koh's runners were also impressive in their morning hit-outs.

Outstanding among them were MR LUCK and RAJAWALI.

Mr Luck clocked 37.8sec and will clash with Paltrow in that interesting Class 3 contest.

A four-time winner from just 12 starts, luck has had nothing to do with his successes.

If anything, he makes his own luck and although his last win was seven months ago, Mr Luck could bounce back.

After all, he has cashed in cheques in both his runs this year, finishing fourth behind Pioneer Seven on Mar 10 and following it up with a third to Divided House on March 31.

Rajawali, as we know, ran a decent race when second to seven-length winner Autumn Rush in January.

A four-year-old by Ruwi, the Koh-trained runner looks like a top contender in the WFA Open Maiden sprint over the 1,200m.