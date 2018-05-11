Wait for Star Burst Galaxy in Race 11

RACE 1 (1,400M)

Trainer Alan Greeff has a strong hand in this race with (1) BERTINA and (4) WATSONIA and either of them can win. Stable jockey Greg Cheyne is on Watsonia but the slight preference is for Bertina.

(2) KLEVER KATHY showed what she is capable of with a nice win last month and deserves respect.

(3) LEWIS LAINE quickened well to win her debut but that field did not appear to be very strong.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) YOUNG HOPEFUL continues to hold her form and bumps a weak looking field, so is clearly the one to beat.

(2) CHICK WITH STICK may not have liked the Polytrack last time out and is likely to do a lot better on the turf this time.

(3) HONEY'S LEGACY has changed stables since disappointing last time out but has a chance if fit.

(4) CHRISTMAS CRACKER needs to improve to win but could place.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) ARABIAN DYNASTY was full of running when winning for his new trainer and has a big chance.

(1) PAPER TOWN looks to be on the up and was not beaten too far last start in a better field than this. He has top weight to shoulder but should make a bold bid.

(2) FREE AGENT is holding form and another honest run can be expected.

(3) LEADMAN was not disgraced over this track and trip last time out.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(4) GO THULI GO hasn't been far back to date and could get it right in this field.

(1) KICK BUTT has also been threatening and has shown decent form over this type of distance.

(2) COUNTESS VAR should be fit enough now and could get into the money.

(3) QUEEN RACHEL could make the frame.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(6) MADAME SPEAKER beat some of these over this course and distance last time out and there is no real reason to suggest there will be a form reversal but stable companions (1) ALFEO and (2) ALOYSIUS could do just that.

(3) BORN A BULLY and (5) THE HIGHWAY MAN, both trained by Gavin Smith, are capable of improvement.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(9) GUNSTON, a two-year-old, lacked support on debut but wasn't disgraced and will come on heaps.

(5) BATTLE FRONT races as a gelding after a lengthy lay-off. He finished runner-up in both starts. If ready, he should be in the fight for honours.

(2) TORPEDO OFFICER hasn't been far back to date and should take home a cheque.

(1) TWO GUNS is bred for further ground but has early speed and could earn.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(13) QUEEN FOREVER and (14) WIDOW'S LAMP, both fillies, are weighted to fight out the finish but geldings (1) KIMBERLEY STAR and (2) SABBATICAL are preferred. Kimberley Star got the better of Sabbatical in the preparation race for this but this could be reversed over this longer distance.

(4) RUN RED and (5) AMERICAN LANDING make the trip from the Cape.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) HURRICANE LASS has disappointed many times. She sports blinkers for the first time and meets a moderate lot. It's now or never.

(2) JAUNITA does better when covered till late and looks the only other serious runner.

(10) HEAR THE TRUMPET, a two-year-old, has good early pace but could prefer further.

(6) COSMIC MIST is expected to improve.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) BRUTAL FORCE has disappointed in his two Eastern Cape runs but is capable of better.

(2) EXCELERO does not always show his best side but, on his day, he is very good and he is the one to beat. Stablemate (3) OMEGA ONSLAUGHT has a place chance.

(5) UNION JACK has his first run for trainer Greeff and must be given respect.

(10) LE GRAND ROUGE found the decent Juan Two Three too good last time.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

(8) QUEEN OF WAR and (1) PEARL OF SIBERIA have been running well recently but, on their meeting behind Smoke, the former could have the edge.

(9) BIG SMOKE has the form but watch the betting.

(3) TOMAHAWK sports blinkers now and could shape now back over a sprint.

(5) JINGLE has a money chance if in the mood.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(1) STAR BURST GALAXY has frightened off most of her opposition and she has beaten most of these runners before. She will be hard to beat over this course and distance.

(3) OUR DESTINY was slow away last time out, so could finish closer.

(2) EASY STREET was not too far back last time out and could place.

(7) SAN'S DANCER won well on debut but this looks tougher.

RACE 12 (2,400M)

(3) BRAND NEW CADILLAC wasn't disgraced in his first try over the marathon trip and should be in the shake-up.

(1) IMOTO, his stablemate by the same sire, will relish the extra trip and has a better draw.

(2) HIROHITO stays well. He races in his new surroundings after a rest but sports blinkers and must be respected.

(7) VOODOO is capable but moody.