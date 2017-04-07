Wait for Waipakihi in the last

Waipakihi (right) in one of his two victories at Kranji.

If you hope to have a good catch tonight, you have to be patient - wait until the last race.

Trainer Laurie Laxon's WAIPAKIHI, named after a river in Waikato in New Zealand, appears to be the best bet in the nine-race programme.

The four-year-old chestnut Kiwi-bred, who rarely runs a bad race and has notched two wins, five seconds and a third from 13 starts, stands out in the Class 4 Div 2 event over 1,200m. That is the distance of both his successes and in good timings.

The good thing about Waipakihi is that he has had the benefit of two good runs after his break.

First, on Feb 24, he ran a smack-up fourth to Lim's Knight over 1,200m.

Three weeks later, he went closer despite the second-run syndrome.

He looked the winner in the Polytrack 1,200m race until Hero I Am got up to beat him by three parts of a length.

With further improvement, Waipakihi is now spot-on. His final gallop on Tuesday with race jockey John Powell astride was good.

For those looking for some value, QINGDAO fits the bill.

The Mark Walker-trained four-year-old chestnut New Zealand-bred has also had the benefit of two beneficial runs under his belt.

The gelding ran fourth on both occasions over 1,200m, with plenty of support in his last start.

Qingdao should be fit for his task over tonight's 1,400m trip and will benefit from apprentice R Zawari's 2kg claim.