Waity Katie in great order

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) OVER SHARING and (6) MY BOI CALOI are ready to clash in their debut runs. There is little between them and the one that improves most could take honours.

(9) ROCKY PATH ran below best in his last 2 runs.

Watch newcomers (1) ABSENTE and (3) CARBON ATOM.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) FARARANGA and (15) QUEEN OF THE DANCE have shown some form but if any of the many newcomers find support then she could be the one to follow.

(8) GHAALLA looks good for a place as does (4) CUPID'S DART.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(20) SMOKE drifted in the betting when a close second on debut. He would have improved.

(1) CERTIFIABLE is improving with racing and should hold (2) AUTUMN RAIN and (3) ALPHAMIKEFOXTROT.

Watch the precocious newcomers especially (14) BAKKIES.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(13) PRETTY PENNY was rested after a good debut and doesn't meet a strong field. If a first-timer is not strongly fancied could win fresh.

(3) FRAGRANT MISS could find this a bit sharp but will be catching late.

(9) ALNASL must be respected and can be supported.

(1) COLOMBINA shouldn't finish far behind.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(8) GATEWAY TO HEAVEN comes off a rest and could win fresh.

(5) SWEET PLEASURES and (10) MISS APHRODITE have good Kimberley form and should be competitive.

(2) RIVER AYRE comes off a win and races in her new surroundings.

(6) DANISH CROSS has a shout if settles early.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) MOSS GAS always gives a run for money. She should make a bold bid here and can win this.

(1) SHIFTING SHADOWS has to shoulder 62kg but should prove best of the stable quintet.

(7) SUPANOVA hasn't been far back recently and should again be thereabouts.

(5) QUATTRO won last time and could take home a lesser cheque. Definitely one for the novelty players.

(6) MOGGIE BROWN needs to put it together.

RACE 7 (1,700M)

(2) LOBO'S LEGEND jumps up in distance in his 2nd run after a rest. If ready and sees out the trip could be involved in the outcome.

(6) QUERARI VIKING carries6.5kg less and comes from franked form.

(5) THE DAZZLER and (1) DAFFIQ ran well in their comeback runs after rests and could improve more.

(3) VAL ET AL, (4) TENDRE and (7) HOT CURRY could make up quartets.

RACE 8 (1,700M)

(7) WAITY KATIE is bang in form and the combo is looking for four straight wins.

(6) CIRCLE OF LATITUDE is lightlyraced but is on the up and won't go down without a fight Sure to run a place.

(8) INSIGNIS won on the 2nd time of asking and can only improve.

(9) MONARCH AIR, (10) SIM-ALLEY BANK and (1) COLD CASH could get into the money.

(5) ANGELIC APPEAL could pop up at a nice price and mustgo into those exotic bets .