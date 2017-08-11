Walking Thunder rumbles

Walking Thunder (No. 7) finishes second to redoubt (no. 6) yesterday.

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange's runners won all the four trials at Kranji yesterday morning but the one that caught equal, if not more, attention is the Daniel Meagher-trained runner-up WALKING THUNDER.

Had jockey Danny Beasley given Walking Thunder his head, his mount would probably have been the winner of Trial 3, instead of last-start all-the-way winner Redoubt.

Walking Thunder was raring to go but was kept on a tight leash all the way. He also covered a longer trip by racing wide.

The five-year-old is an exciting horse with two wins and a second from just three starts.

On the manner he trialled yesterday, the gelding will take a lot of beating next time out.