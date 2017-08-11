Racing

Walking Thunder rumbles

Walking Thunder (No. 7) finishes second to redoubt (no. 6) yesterday. PHOTO: STC

Kranji barrier trials

Aug 11, 2017 06:00 am

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange's runners won all the four trials at Kranji yesterday morning but the one that caught equal, if not more, attention is the Daniel Meagher-trained runner-up WALKING THUNDER.

Had jockey Danny Beasley given Walking Thunder his head, his mount would probably have been the winner of Trial 3, instead of last-start all-the-way winner Redoubt.

Walking Thunder was raring to go but was kept on a tight leash all the way. He also covered a longer trip by racing wide.

The five-year-old is an exciting horse with two wins and a second from just three starts.

On the manner he trialled yesterday, the gelding will take a lot of beating next time out.

 

Preditor (No. 2) scoring an easy victory on March 10 with jockey John Powell astride.
Racing

Preditor the one to beat

Racing