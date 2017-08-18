Walking Thunder should strike again

Walking Thunder has proven to be a revelation with two wins and a second from as many starts.

Three starts for two wins and a second - that's a record which underlines a horse with a lot of ability and who can go far.

Of course, I am speaking of trainer Daniel Meagher's rising star WALKING THUNDER.

Although the five-year-old Australian-bred is meeting his toughest rivals thus far tonight, he should measure up with his star potential and current trackform.

By current trackform, I am referring to his trial last week when he ran home under a stranglehold to finish a three-quarter-length second to Redoubt, a last-start winner.

I could imagine him winning that 1,000m hit-out on the Polytrack had Walking Thunder's rider given his mount his head.

Furthermore, Walking Thunder covered more distance than Redoubt by travelling wide for most of the journey.

Now, let us sieve through his race form.

Walking Thunder made his debut on Jan 8 in a Maiden race over the Polytrack 1,100m and he really caught the eye with his second placing.

Who beat him?

Well, it was trainer CT Kuah's stable star Forever Young, who has since won the Group 1 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) and the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy (1,800m) just last start. This augurs well for Walking Thunder.

After a near four-month rest, Walking Thunder resumed a tearaway winner on May 1, beating Majulah by three-and-a-half lengths in a good time of 1min 05.01sec for the Poly 1,100m trip.

The brown gelding then proved that his win was no fluke 18 days later with another top-class performance when he led all the way to win by two-and-a-quarter lengths over the Poly 1,200m in a quick 1:10.36.

Walking Thunder is now back from another beneficial break and should be fresh enough to strike again in tonight's Kranji Stakes C event over the Poly 1,100m in Race 5.