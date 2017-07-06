War Affair and Daniel show off before showdown

War Affair (no. 9) finishing second to Daniel (centre) in Tuesday's Trial 4.

Soon to be seven years old, WAR AFFAIR still hears bugles - and not just when he's at the races.

He hears them each and every time he sees the racetrack. Like yesterday morning at the trials.

There he was, the old campaigner running like in contempt of the clock.

Held together well by Danny Beasley, War Affair seemed content to stay there - tucked in fifth spot and away from the hustle and bustle in front.

There he stayed until they had straightened and only then, when given some rein, did War Affair do his stuff.

Widest of the lot when they were 300m out, he was all huff and puff and ready to go.

By then, Daniel and Katagas - the two greys in the field - were going hammer and tongs when War Affair decided to gatecrash the party.

With his usual dash, he went after them and, when the post loomed, he had separated the pair - coming up short by a head to Daniel and beating Katagas by an even smaller margin.

Carrying 64kg, he would clock 60.27sec for the 1,000m trip.

It was just last month that the former Horse Of The Year ran seventh to Quechua in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

It was a race he would rather forget.

After being settled near the rear by Beasley who, later told the Stewards that he had opted for those tactics so as to avoid being caught wide, War Affair was held up and unable to obtain a run when making that turn into the straight.

It put paid to his chances and he finished seventh.

War Affair, from Bruce Marsh's yard, carries the No. 1 saddlecloth and 59.5kg in Race 7 on Sunday. It's a middle distance event which will also feature the trial winner, Daniel.

The Laurie Laxon-trained six-year-old looked good when winning the trial in 60.24sec and he can be expected to run a big race on Sunday.

Daniel, from Oscar Racing Stable's barn of stars, has been winless since December.

His last two runs - both unplaced - have been over the 1,400m and he will appreciate Sunday's extra distance.

Like it was in the trial, these two moneyspinners could share the top two placings in that Kranji Stakes "A" race - and not necessarily in the order which they came home on Tuesday.