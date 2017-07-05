Watch out for that Rainbow In The Sky

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(15) WALL TAG met a good sort last time, and has to go close.

(3) CHANTYMAN caught the eye on debut and will challenge strongly.

(10) MAGIC SAILOR shows plenty of pace.

(12) TOLTEC has three respectable runs to his credit.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) DINNER DATE was most unlucky last time, and will be hard to beat.

(2) CITY OF STARS will do better back in a sprint.

(11) QUERARI STAR is slowly coming to hand.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

Juvenile (16) ROCK MY SOUL is hard to oppose.

(17) RAGNAR has been gelded and could provide some cheek.

(4) REBEL CIRCUS has good form.

(2) TURF CONQUEROR also makes some appeal.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(15) MIZIARA is getting closer every time, and merits respect.

(10) COLOUR YOUR DREAMS has made big improvement.

(14) MAKING MIRACLES almost pulled off a shock win here recently.

(1) ROY'S KAITRINA can take home minor money again.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) ART ATTACK is a reliable earner this class.

(3) HUNGRY HEART has done ok post maiden, and rating has dropped.

(8) SITIA is progressive, and faces a weak field after her maiden win.

(6) WONDER WORKER can improve on local debut.

(7) ROY'S PONY was rested after a fair post maiden outing.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(1) NIGHT CIRCUS ran on well last time, and may turn the tables.

(4) NEW FORT deserves plenty of respect.

(2) CAPTAIN AT SEA is yet to finish unplaced this course and has to go in.

(7) SIYAKWAMUKELA is lightly raced, and may love the extra.

(6) SABRE CHARGE loves the course and distance.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(7) RAINBOW IN THE SKY is ultra-consistent, and must go close in this thin race.

(1) CLIFTON SUNSET deserves plenty respect in this line up.

(3) LA REVERE has solid form but has been off since November.

(8) ROY'S FOLLY can fill a minor place.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(13) TWEED VALLEY has good form this trip, and meets a weak looking bunch.

(1) DIAMONDS FOREVER can be relied upon for a game effort.

(4) SAINT KALI had solid form before a poor latest.

(11) THE BIG CHILL should make big improvement.