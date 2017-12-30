Wave the Magic Wand for a bright start on New Year's Day

Ignore Magic Wand's poor showing last start.

There were a combination of factors for his Nov 26 defeat.

To me, he was most probably a victim of the second-run syndrome, having had to saddle up only two weeks after his impressive debut victory .

There could be other unfavourable situations like his horrendous barrier draw - 14 of 14 runners - or the interference he suffered during the race.

I would suggest that you put that run behind you. Don't view him negatively for that one bad outing alone.

If you've seen his trial win on Boxing Day, you would have been captivated and fall in love with the chestnut three-year-old gelding again.

After settling in fifth spot, about four lengths behind the leader, he had a saloon passage on the inside and closed in on the leaders nicely in the straight.

Once his rider asked at the 200m mark, he quickened beautifully to win.

You could tell that the Ricardo Le Grange-trained three-year-old Australian-bred is back at his A-game.

That trial win surely boosted my confidence and, up against a not-too-strong Class 4 field in Race 3 on Monday, I have made him my top bet in the 11-race New Year's Day programme.

Magic Wand showed in his debut success on Nov 12, when trained by Bruce Marsh, that he has above-average ability.

After jumping out second- last, he seemed to have a huge task as he trailed a fair distance behind for most of the way.

He straightened up wide, then laid inwards and was switched to the outside for a clear run.

Once he saw daylight, Magic Wand produced tremendous acceleration to win and justify his favourite's tag.

With him on song again, he only has to reproduce this run to acount for his rivals on Monday.