Webster bids for hat-trick

Webster is ultra consistent with two wins and a second from three starts.

Right from the get-go, Webster has shown his vast potential, so it won't be much of a surprise if he could secure a hat-trick of wins in Race 3 at Kranji tonight.

The Daniel Meagher-trained four-year-old should follow the golden path set by his debut conqueror Chopin's Fantaisie.

After beating Webster on May 5, in a Polytrack 1,100m event, Chopin's Fantaisie has gone on to win four races from five subsequent starts.

It could have been five-of-five, or an unbeaten record, if he had not left it a bit too late when a half-length second to Eclipse Flash.

Webster himself showed tremendous improvement after his debut effort, going on to string up two successive victories, both by big margins over 1,200m and in swift times.

The Christopher G Stable-owned bay gelding has been rested since his last run on June 30 and has recently resumed work for tonight's assignment over the Poly 1,100m.

Although there are a few challengers, Webster should be fit and fresh enough to show his rivals what he is made of.