Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 4 Actuariat ($20-$8)
2td 11 Carry To Win ($50)
3rd 7 Trendiful ($12)
4th 3 A Fast One
Forecast $137
PlaceForecast (4-11) $42, (4-7) $16, (7-11) $105
Tierce $1,749 Trio $523
Quartet No winner ($5,422 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $3,119
RACE 2
1st 2 Exceptional Desire ($14-$6)
2nd 7 Nice Fandango ($24)
3rd 9 Funny Buddies ($19)
4th 6 Sharpmind
Forecast $61
PlaceForecast (2-7) $21, (2-9) $18, (7-9) $88
Tierce $832 Trio $167
Quartet $2,069
Quadro $322
RACE 3
1st 3 Spring Win ($20-$7)
2nd 12 Bingo ($17)
3rd 11 The Show ($15)
4th 2 Love Chunghwa
Forecast $48
PlaceForecast (3-12) $17, (3-11) $15, (11-12) $30
Tierce $625 Trio $389
Quartet No winner ($3,468 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $905
RACE 4
1st 3 Contribution ($14-$8)
2nd 12 Good Choice Ahead ($8)
3rd 8 See Me Now ($19)
4th 1 Enormous Honour
Forecast $17
PlaceForecast (3-12) $8, (3-8) $17, (8-12) $26
Tierce $294 Trio $77
Quartet $1,471
Quadro $105
RACE 5
1st 4 Money Boy ($43-$13)
2nd 2 General Iron ($24)
3rd 11 Encore Boy ($9)
4th 12 Ocean Roar
Forecast $93
PlaceForecast (2-4) $28, (4-11) $14, (2-11) $26
Tierce $1,184 Trio $118
Quartet $2,891 Quadro $221
RACE 6
1st 1 Eagle Way ($45-$13)
2nd 8 The Golden Age ($7)
3rd 3 Dinozzo ($11)
4th 5 Marvel Hero
Forecast $46
PlaceForecast (1-8) $14, (1-3) $21, (3-8) $12
Tierce $529 Trio $68
Quartet $1,611 Quadro $33
RACE 7
1st 10 Winning Faith ($55-$13)
2nd 4 Litterateur ($12)
3rd 9 Mister Monte ($6)
4th 6 Land Grant
Forecast $85
PlaceForecast (4-10) $22, (9-10) $10, (4-9) $9
Tierce $414
Trio $51
Quartet No winner ($5,652 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1,233
RACE 8
1st 4 Perpetual Joyance ($33-$8)
2nd 2 Mr Genuine ($8)
3rd 5 Super Fluke ($7)
4th 12 Blocker Dee
Forecast $19
PlaceForecast (2-4) $7, (4-5) $7, (2-5) $7
Tierce $142
Trio $25
Quartet $1,467
Quadro $53
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now