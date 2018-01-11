Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 4 Actuariat ($20-$8)

2td 11 Carry To Win ($50)

3rd 7 Trendiful ($12)

4th 3 A Fast One

Forecast $137

PlaceForecast (4-11) $42, (4-7) $16, (7-11) $105

Tierce $1,749 Trio $523

Quartet No winner ($5,422 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $3,119

RACE 2

1st 2 Exceptional Desire ($14-$6)

2nd 7 Nice Fandango ($24)

3rd 9 Funny Buddies ($19)

4th 6 Sharpmind

Forecast $61

PlaceForecast (2-7) $21, (2-9) $18, (7-9) $88

Tierce $832 Trio $167

Quartet $2,069

Quadro $322

RACE 3

1st 3 Spring Win ($20-$7)

2nd 12 Bingo ($17)

3rd 11 The Show ($15)

4th 2 Love Chunghwa

Forecast $48

PlaceForecast (3-12) $17, (3-11) $15, (11-12) $30

Tierce $625 Trio $389

Quartet No winner ($3,468 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $905

RACE 4

1st 3 Contribution ($14-$8)

2nd 12 Good Choice Ahead ($8)

3rd 8 See Me Now ($19)

4th 1 Enormous Honour

Forecast $17

PlaceForecast (3-12) $8, (3-8) $17, (8-12) $26

Tierce $294 Trio $77

Quartet $1,471

Quadro $105

RACE 5

1st 4 Money Boy ($43-$13)

2nd 2 General Iron ($24)

3rd 11 Encore Boy ($9)

4th 12 Ocean Roar

Forecast $93

PlaceForecast (2-4) $28, (4-11) $14, (2-11) $26

Tierce $1,184 Trio $118

Quartet $2,891 Quadro $221

RACE 6

1st 1 Eagle Way ($45-$13)

2nd 8 The Golden Age ($7)

3rd 3 Dinozzo ($11)

4th 5 Marvel Hero

Forecast $46

PlaceForecast (1-8) $14, (1-3) $21, (3-8) $12

Tierce $529 Trio $68

Quartet $1,611 Quadro $33

RACE 7

1st 10 Winning Faith ($55-$13)

2nd 4 Litterateur ($12)

3rd 9 Mister Monte ($6)

4th 6 Land Grant

Forecast $85

PlaceForecast (4-10) $22, (9-10) $10, (4-9) $9

Tierce $414

Trio $51

Quartet No winner ($5,652 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1,233

RACE 8

1st 4 Perpetual Joyance ($33-$8)

2nd 2 Mr Genuine ($8)

3rd 5 Super Fluke ($7)

4th 12 Blocker Dee

Forecast $19

PlaceForecast (2-4) $7, (4-5) $7, (2-5) $7

Tierce $142

Trio $25

Quartet $1,467

Quadro $53