Wednesday’S South Africa (Fairview) Results

RACE 1

1st 5 Mark Tapley ($16-$6) 2nd 1 Prince Ponti ($8) 3rd 6 Unbelievable Lad ($24)

4th 2 Big Blue Night Forecast $16 PlaceForecast (1-5) $6, (5-6) $26, (1-6) $25 Tierce $301 Trio $78 Quartet No winner ($1,118 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $130

Scratchings: 13 Full Count, 14 Megrez

RACE 2

1st 10 Miss Trust ($14-$6) 2nd 4 Breaking Barriers ($5.10) 3rd 5 Gypsy Queen ($15) 4th 7 Pamunkey Forecast $5 PlaceForecast (4-10) $3, (5-10) $8, (4-5) $8 Tierce $36 Trio $10

Quartet $222 Quadro $56

Scratching: 8 Perfect Prezzie

RACE 3

1st 5 Kazaar ($28-$9) 2nd 9 Matthew Lips ($9) 3rd 8 Toltec ($16) 4th 1 Drageda Forecast $61 Place Forecast (5-9) $13, (5-8) $22, (8-9) $32 Tierce $895 Trio 5-$211 Quartet No winner ($454 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $162 Scratchings: 13 Captain Coyote, 14 Kolinsky

RACE 4

1st 7 Barking Irons ($96-$19) 2nd 1 Secret Service ($15) 3rd 11 Autumn Rain ($7) 4th 6 Twister Vortex Forecast $223 PlaceForecast (1-7) $44, (7-11) $13, (1-11) $10 Tierce $978 Trio $61 Quartet No winner ($1,140 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $92

RACE 5

1st 11 Madame Excess ($19-$7) 2nd 7 Queenie ($7) 3rd 9 Gorgeous Guest ($11)

4th 3 Expresso Martini Forecast $12 PlaceForecast (7-11) $7, (9-11) $10, (7-9) $9 Tierce $111 Trio $24 Quartet $1,547 Quadro $82

Scratching: 5 Soldier's Bride

RACE 6

1st 1 Hidden Thought ($15-$7) 2nd 4 Summer In The City ($7) 3rd 6 Not A Word ($23) 4th 7 Burnburry Forecast $12 PlaceForecast (1-4) $7, (1-6) $32, (4-6) $31 Tierce $215 Trio $78 Quartet No winner ($468 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $160

RACE 7

1st 8 Mulher De Branco ($99-$24)

2nd 7 Fullfillyourdream ($32)

3rd 1 Ideal Winter ($19) 4th 3 Moon Princess Forecast $552 PlaceForecast (7-8) $102, (1-8) $96, (1-7) $126 Tierce No winner ($5,234 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $2,526 Quartet No winner ($982 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($1,164 jackpot carried forward to next race). Scratchings: 2 Dark Chocolate, 14 Komeshans Flight

RACE 8

1st 9 National Agenda ($43-$10)

2nd 3 Go With Flo ($6) 3rd 10 Power Horse ($34) 4th 2 Zadora Forecast $21 PlaceForecast (3-9) $8, (9-10) $87, (3-10) $30 Tierce $3,231 Trio $229 Quartet No winner ($2,050 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $332

RACE 9

1st 10 Class Act ($261-$44)

2nd 9 Fair Antonia ($11)

3rd 4 Seatops ($17)

4th 13 Flamenco Dancer

Forecast $306

PlaceForecast (9-10) $78, (4-10) $144, (4-9) $27

Tierce $6,727

Trio $554

Quartet No winner ($5,266 jackpot carried forward to tomorrow's SA meeting).

Quadro $1,148

Scratchings: 8 Victory Trip, 14 Just Rap