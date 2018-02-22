WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 6 Eccellerate ($59-$12) 2nd 10 Royal Bodyguard ($32) 3rd 5 Mighty Mississippi ($9) 4th 1 River Of January Forecast $1,181 Place Forecast (6-10) $96, (5-6) $11, (5-10) $42 Tierce No winner ($5,368 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $1,004 Quartet No winner ($1,634 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $1,391 Scratching: 9 Ken Carson

RACE 2

1st 12 Tough Girl ($63-$14) 2nd 2 Roy's Novice ($6) 3rd 1 Go Thuli Go ($6) 4th 4 Spirit Bird Forecast $30 Place Forecast (2-12) $12, (1-12) $15, (1-2) $3 Tierce $501

Trio $22 Quartet No winner ($2,936 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $49 Scratchings: 13 Colourworks, 14 Waratah

RACE 3

1st 1 Kahula ($20-$8) 2nd 3 Mark My Card ($7) 3rd 4 Into The Groove ($10) 4th 7 Orelia Forecast$10 Place Forecast (1-3) $5, (1-4) $13, (3-4) $8 Tierce $98 Trio $23

Quartet $619 Quadro $23

RACE 4

1st 9 Burnburry ($20-$6) 2nd 2 Magic Flame ($40) 3rd 6 Expresso martini ($9) 4th 12 Maybe Forecast $144 Place Forecast (2-9) $43, (6-9) $13, (2-6) $71 Tierce $4,060 Trio $228 Quartet No winner ($306 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $1,447

RACE 5

1st 3 Toltec ($15-$8) 2nd 1 Jackman ($6)

3rd 9 Silver cent ($16) 4th 7 Roy's Taxi

Forecast $11 Place Forecast (1-3) $4, (3-9) $10, (1-9) $17 Tierce $94 Trio $39

Quartet No winner ($582 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $27

RACE 6

1st 7 Fantasy Art ($19-$7) 2nd 1 Tuscan ($9) 3rd 10 Franco ($23) 4th 4 Strong 'N Brave Forecast $15 Place Forecast (1-7) $9, (7-10) $27, (1-10) $47 Tierce $689

Trio $167 Quartet No winner ($986 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $1,142 Scratching: 13 Make My Own Luck

RACE 7

1st 9 Miss Millionaire ($32-$9) 2nd 3 Class Act ($9) 3rd 8 Russian Girl ($5.10)

4th 1 Tweed Valley Forecast $42 Place Forecast (3-9) $15, (8-9) $3, (3-8) $6

Tierce $397 Trio $28 Quartet $972

Quadro $16 Scratchings: 4 Touch Of Magic, 7 Timedtoperfection

RACE 8

1st 3 Captain Cobalt ($51-$11) 2nd 4 Hometown Hero ($10) 3rd 5 Via Con Dios ($8) 4th 2 King's Music Forecast $87

Place Forecast (3-4) $24, (3-5) $8, (4-5) $16 Tierce $739 Trio $127 Quartet No winner ($908 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $159

Scratching: 6 Greenlight Gatsby

RACE 9

1st 1 Travel Guide ($19-$7)

2nd 5 Seattle Silva ($7) 3rd 2 Sweet Shayna ($8)4th 4 Querari Star Forecast $9 Place Forecast (1-5) $5, (1-2) $9, (2-5) $8

Tierce $59 Trio $14

Quartet $233 Quadro $22

Scratchings: 8 Eetee, 9 The Vintage