Wednesday's South Africa Results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 1 Rose Hill ($13-$5.10)

2nd 3 Esstoora ($7)

3rd 9 Escape Club ($6)

4th 5 Chase The Dream

Forecast $6 Place Forecast (1-3) $3, (1-9) $6, (3-9) $6

Tierce $28 Trio $9

Quartet $238 Quadro $34

Scratching: 4 Innocently Naughty

RACE 2

1st 3 Pathway To Glory ($12-$7)

2nd 4 Eddie Sweat ($8)

3rd 10 Marriot ($55)

4th 7 Spike Wells

Forecast $15 Place Forecast (3-4) $7, (3-10) $48, (4-10) $78

Tierce $672 Trio $265

Quartet No winner ($350 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro No winner ($2,102 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 9 Gotoluvher

RACE 3

1st 6 Seattle Silva ($12-$6)

2nd 4 Go Thuli Go ($7)

3rd 1 Playlist ($7)

4th 5 Pina Colada

Forecast $12 Place Forecast (4-6) $5, (1-6) $4, (1-4) $7

Tierce $24 Trio $8

Quartet $70 Quadro $17

Scratching: 2 Fast Looks

RACE 4

1st 8 Royal Rustler ($103-$19)

2nd 10 London Knight ($13)

3rd 1 Elusive Wolf ($7)

4th 2 Roy's Marciano

Forecast $117 Place Forecast (8-10) $44, (1-8) $23, (1-10) $10

Tierce $2,722 Trio $212

Quartet No winner ($568 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $194

Scratching: 4 Captain Cobalt

RACE 5

1st 3 Tuscan ($48-$14)

2nd 11 Agencefrancepresse ($12)

3rd 9 Fantasy Art ($13)

4th 12 Strummer

Forecast $108

Place Forecast (3-11) $32, (3-9) $31, (9-11) $21

Tierce $485 Trio $228

Quartet No winner ($1,016 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $1,103

Scratching: 13 Franco

RACE 6

1st 4 Sitia ($20-$7)

2nd 6 Expresso Martini ($8)

3rd 8 Rehoboth Beach ($18)

4th 10 Hannah's Answer

Forecast $12 Place Forecast (4-6) $6, (4-8) $23, (6-8) $16

Tierce $290 Trio $74

Quartet No winner ($1,810 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $271

Scratchings: 3 Streets Of Gold, 14 Celestial Gold

RACE 7

1st 4 Pure Logic ($22-$9)

2nd 9 Emperor Niarchos ($15)

3rd 5 Amor Ardiente ($10)

4th 1 Verdier

Forecast $78

Place Forecast (4-9) $20, (4-5) $9, (5-9) $23

Tierce $640 Trio $104

Quartet $3,284 Quadro $95

Scratching: 8 Tommy Grand