Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Rose Hill ($13-$5.10)
2nd 3 Esstoora ($7)
3rd 9 Escape Club ($6)
4th 5 Chase The Dream
Forecast $6 Place Forecast (1-3) $3, (1-9) $6, (3-9) $6
Tierce $28 Trio $9
Quartet $238 Quadro $34
Scratching: 4 Innocently Naughty
RACE 2
1st 3 Pathway To Glory ($12-$7)
2nd 4 Eddie Sweat ($8)
3rd 10 Marriot ($55)
4th 7 Spike Wells
Forecast $15 Place Forecast (3-4) $7, (3-10) $48, (4-10) $78
Tierce $672 Trio $265
Quartet No winner ($350 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro No winner ($2,102 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratching: 9 Gotoluvher
RACE 3
1st 6 Seattle Silva ($12-$6)
2nd 4 Go Thuli Go ($7)
3rd 1 Playlist ($7)
4th 5 Pina Colada
Forecast $12 Place Forecast (4-6) $5, (1-6) $4, (1-4) $7
Tierce $24 Trio $8
Quartet $70 Quadro $17
Scratching: 2 Fast Looks
RACE 4
1st 8 Royal Rustler ($103-$19)
2nd 10 London Knight ($13)
3rd 1 Elusive Wolf ($7)
4th 2 Roy's Marciano
Forecast $117 Place Forecast (8-10) $44, (1-8) $23, (1-10) $10
Tierce $2,722 Trio $212
Quartet No winner ($568 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $194
Scratching: 4 Captain Cobalt
RACE 5
1st 3 Tuscan ($48-$14)
2nd 11 Agencefrancepresse ($12)
3rd 9 Fantasy Art ($13)
4th 12 Strummer
Forecast $108
Place Forecast (3-11) $32, (3-9) $31, (9-11) $21
Tierce $485 Trio $228
Quartet No winner ($1,016 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $1,103
Scratching: 13 Franco
RACE 6
1st 4 Sitia ($20-$7)
2nd 6 Expresso Martini ($8)
3rd 8 Rehoboth Beach ($18)
4th 10 Hannah's Answer
Forecast $12 Place Forecast (4-6) $6, (4-8) $23, (6-8) $16
Tierce $290 Trio $74
Quartet No winner ($1,810 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $271
Scratchings: 3 Streets Of Gold, 14 Celestial Gold
RACE 7
1st 4 Pure Logic ($22-$9)
2nd 9 Emperor Niarchos ($15)
3rd 5 Amor Ardiente ($10)
4th 1 Verdier
Forecast $78
Place Forecast (4-9) $20, (4-5) $9, (5-9) $23
Tierce $640 Trio $104
Quartet $3,284 Quadro $95
Scratching: 8 Tommy Grand
