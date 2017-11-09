Well-bred Miss Frankel could prove too good for the rest

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) DARK GODDESS and likely improver (12) STAR BURST make most appeal. The betting should provide the best guide to the chances of the newcomers.

Pay careful attention to well-bred first-timers (3) MARION BELLE, (6) CAMBRIDGE GIRL, (7) HOLYROOD PALACE, (8) MIYABI GOLD, (10) PERFECT AIR, (13) STRAWBERRY FIRE, (14) SUGAR GIRL and (15) SUMMER MOON.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) PARTY CRASHER should strip fitter and will pose more of a threat back against her own sex.

The 3yo brigade are headed by (4) MARA who should make her presence felt.

(5) LANARK and (6) INTOTHELIMELIGHT will have more to offer so can feature too.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(13) PATA PATA makes most appeal. He showed good speed on debut and was only outrun late.

(1) NAUTICUS, (6) RIKERS ISLAND and (2) SHADOW WARRIOR could feature, although a bigger threat may come from one of the many newcomers - (9) BALLAD OF THE SEA, (10) DOYLES, (12) GREEN ARCHER and (15) SOLANO.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

The well-bred (14) SARK, on pedigree, will relish this step up in trip. Can win.

(15) TSITSIKAMMA DANCE caught the eye on debut and will run well.

(7) THE SUN ALSO RISES is one for the shortlist.

(8) RED MARS and (4) ON WINTER'S TRACES can feature.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

On pedigree (1) MISS FRANKEL is hard to oppose. She must however concede 1.5kg to promising (5) HONEY SUITE, which could prove a bridge too far.

Distance specialist (2) PUBLIC PROSECUTOR and fitter (3)REBELS SPIRIT could have a say.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(7) FOREST PRINCE has more scope than most in this contest and, with the pleasing comeback run under belt, will take a power of beating.

(1) TRUE WORDS, (2) BENFONTEIN, (4) STRATEGIC POWER and (9) PEN-CHAN are all capable.

(8) JOHNNY BLACK and (10) DAYONAUT can earn.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(5) SHALL BE FREE beat (6) CAPTAIN COURTEOUS and (2) KAMPALA CAMPARI recently but may struggle to confirm that form on these terms.

Stable companions (3) SUMMER SKY and (1) BLACKMORE are not without chances, although the same can be said of both (4) CARBON OFFSET and (9) I TRAVEL LIGHT.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

Hat-trick seeking (1) MADE TO CONQUER is quickly making up for lost time. He can score at the expense of progressive (5) PALO ALTO, who benefitted from the use of blinkers last time. He can pose a threat.

Have some respect for (2) ROYAL GINGER.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

Improving (15) TALITHA BOREALIS got going late last time. This is more like it.

Both (4) DUNTOCHE and (5) GRANDIFLORA finished close-up in recent starts and should improve.

(8) TALLY-HO and (13) LOVE OF MY LIFE can stake a claim if building on eye-catching last runs.