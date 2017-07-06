What they say

PREDITOR (BARRIER NO. 1)

"He's a forward type of horse and will be up with the pace from barrier No 1."

"I was hoping for barriers 3 or 4 and I got 1, which is more than I bargained for. He is probably four lengths behind these but he can stay all day."

- Trainer Shane Baertschiger

GURU-GURU (2) AND SUN HOPLITES (8)

"Even though he's drawn two, Guru-Guru will sit somewhere in midfield. At least from that gate, he can get a ground-saving run on the fence."

"Sun Hoplites has drawn a lucky number (8), so it's all good. He has a lot of speed to go forward."

"He's had only three runs for me, so I don't really know him that well. But you need luck in this race and it starts right from the draw."

- Trainer Desmond Koh who won the Singapore Derby with Chase Me in 2012

MR SCORSESE (3) AND LIM'S SAMURAI (7)

"I'm really happy with both draws, especially Mr Scorsese as it was important he draws in."

"We want him to settle straight away and get cover, which he should be able to do from that barrier."

"90% of the other horses are going for the first time around two turns, and he will get an economical run from the barrier."

"As for Lim's Samurai, seven is good, too. He can cut across and drop back. He will not be up close as last time and hopefully, he can get some cover."

- Assistant-trainer to Laurie Laxon, Shane Ellis

"Oscar wanted to draw three and he got three! Can't complain about that!"

- Mr Scorsese's owner Phua Chian Kin

MAGSTOCK (4) AND ELITE EXCALIBUR (14)

"Magstock goes back anyway, but four is fine. I wish he could swop with Elite Excalibur, I wish we could do it (the draw) again, but at the end of the day, we just have to accept the cards we're dealt with."

"But look, it's not good, but it might be to his liking, who knows? He will settle midfield, and he may just get a nice run right through, we'll see what happens on that day."

- Trainer Cliff Brown who won the Singapore Derby with Clint in 2011

"It's a 2,000m race. I think he can still get some cover."

"He's a grinder and he's not going to the front anyway. He will go back a bit and hopefully settle in 5, 6 or 7."

"We'll see how it goes, but 14 is not the end of the world. We'll leave it in the good hands of Michael Rodd."

- Aloysius Chew of Elite Performance Stable on Elite Excalibur

JUSTICE FAIR (5)

"Happy with that."

"Horse is good, we can only hope for the best."

- Trainer Mohd Yusof

INFANTRY (6), NOVA STRIKE (12) AND ABSOLUTE MIRACLE (13)

"Infantry was the luckiest of the three. His Thai owner is flying down from Bangkok tomorrow night and will be at the races on Sunday."

"He won't have to do too much to jump across and hopefully, he can tuck in somewhere with cover in third or fourth position."

"Manoel Nunes knows how to ride this horse and it's good to have him back after his injury."

"Nova Strike has drawn off the track, he has more pace and he can cross and go forward, but I will have to work out a plan with his jockey (Derreck David)."

"Absolute Miracle has drawn a bit wide. We have to race him more off the pace than usual."

"If he gets a good jump, he should be able to get a spot somewhere in midfield."

- Trainer Alwin Tan

"This is not where I was hoping I would be. I will have to study the form and work out a different plan with the trainer."

"A lot will depend on the speed on his inside. The initial plan was to go forward, but now, I'll see what happens."

- Jockey Derreck David, who drew for Nova Strike

LIM'S CRUISER (9)

"Nine is okay. It's not as good as four, but it's not as bad as 15."

"It gives him a few options. I've drawn better in the past and I didn't win the race."

"So, the barrier draw is just part of it. The horse is sound and well and that matters more."

"There are half a dozen of horses who can win this race. It might rain, who knows, and he's won on a soft track before."

- Trainer Stephen Gray

EXCELLENCY (10) AND SONG TO THE MOON (15)

"Barrier No 10 will give Excellency a few more options while for Song To The Moon, all will depend on the pace of the race."

"Song To The Moon drops back, anyway, and if he gets a good genuine tempo, he will be right there at the finish, hopefully."

- Trainer Ricardo Le Grange

"I like the draw. There is not much pace on my inside, most with pace like Alibi and Nova Strike have drawn wide."

"That should allow me to get a good position. I can then plan my way around better, but come raceday, much will also depend on the pace."

- Jockey Nooresh Juglall on Excellency's draw

ALIBI (11)

"He's drawn a bit wide, but he's got to be in with a big chance anyway."

"He will be looking to settle in with some cover, probably somewhere up behind the leaders."

"He is in the best form of his life. If he doesn't come through, we are still proud of what he's done."

- Trainer Michael Clements