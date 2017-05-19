Whistling Win set for encore

Trainer Leticia Dragon could not be happier with the way WHISTLING WIN has come along since his winning debut in the second leg of the Singapore Golden Horseshoe series three weeks ago.

The Golden Archer colt took many by surprise that day in the Singapore Silver Horseshoe over Polytrack 1,000m when, after being one of the best away, he went to match motors with favourite Bringer Of War on his outside for the best part of the race before dashing clear for a two-length win upon straightening.

From Day 1, Dragon said she had a feeling the Tan Kay Chuan-owned galloper was not without ability, and the former air stewardess daughter of late trainer Douglas Dragon is now looking forward to another bold run on Sunday in the third leg, the $90,000 Magic Millions National Yearling Sale Stakes over the Poly 1,100m.

Being the second-leg winner, Whistling Win will carry 57kg, along with the first-leg winner Charger, both giving 2kgs to the others, except for filly Glamour Eclipse, who is on 53.5kg.

"He has pulled up very well after his first win. It was always the plan to set him for the third leg as well," said Dragon.

"I feel he has improved from that first run. What I really like about him is his professionalism.

"At his first race, he looked like he was getting all excited with all the sweat, but he is actually very focused and does whatever you ask him to do.

"At the barrier trials (Tuesday), John (Sundradas) told me he was very relaxed behind the barriers even though he was in a lather of sweat, and did everything right in his trial.

"We just gave him a quiet trial and he ran very well (second to Evertrust)."

John was the winning rider at Whistling Win's debut win, but by default, as he only picked up the ride after John Powell was stood down. In the spirit of fairness, Dragon has decided not to change a winning formula.