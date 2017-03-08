Wild Wicket is hard to get past on turf

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(14) PRIME SUSPECT is better than his second start. His debut was decent and, back over that distance, should run well in this calibre of field.

(1) ANGEL LANDING showed something like his best form when tried with blinkers and has a better draw in a weak field. Can go close.

(2) ST PETER'S BAY could be the dark horse. He does not have bad form and has been rested and could show more here.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) CUPKING looks held by a few but his last run in soft going was too bad to be true. He can only improve.

(9) TRENDY GUY was a dangerous second in that race and is knocking on the door again, so could get rewards.

(5) TROPICAL'S SON produced an eye-catching finish first time this track and trip and, if repeats, will give a good account of himself.

(7) JACK THE KNIFE is another with fair claims.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) SECRET WARNING shared the win with a fair three-year-old the last time he raced in a Middle Stakes event and has more youngsters to take on here. He has the draw but switches to Scottsville.

(1) ZLOTY POTOK boasts a powerful finish on the Polytrack and, if can produce on the turf, should give them a hard time.

(4) PRINCE MYSHKIN could dictate back on turf.

(8) LA GITANILA is useful, too.

RACE 4 (1,950M)

(2) PERSIAN RUG was a big danger at Greyville last time. She is doing well, having relocated back to the Coastal region, and rates the form choice in this.

(6) DRESS FOR SUCCESS must be better than her last race here. She met useful top-division males and may have been looking for the longer trip which she is back over.

(1) PRINCESS VARUNYA has the ability and deserves respect.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) SPRING IN SEATTLE isn't consistent but is maturing and ran a very decent race after rest when taking on top-division older sorts last time. She could show the strength of that here.

(8) ORELIA looked a winner last time when beaten by a fellow three-year-old and may find it easier to get away back on turf.

(4) TRIP QUEENS wasn't disgraced after a rest and should show more.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) WILD WICKET deserves another chance in a similar handicap field. He has raced too freely at Greyville and, back on turf, could be hard to get past.

(5) PIROGUE looked dangerous in a fair race last time and the form has been well franked.

(3) LONELY ARETHEBRAVE was not at his best at Greyville last time and deserves another against Wild Wicket.

(8) MAMBO should be right there.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(12) STOLA made a fair debut on the Polytrack at Greyville and may prove to be above average. She switches to the turf and should enjoy it.

(1) ROY'S HOLLYHOCK can score an overdue win but has been costly to follow. She may enjoy racing after a break and does have the experience needed.

(11) SPACE NEEDLE has sprinted well and should go the longer trip.

Watch first-timer (10) HOT TODDY.