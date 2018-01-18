William The Brave holds all the aces in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) SUNSHINE'S MINT was well clear of the rest when runner-up on debut, and will take a power of beating.

(2) LADYSMITH is improving slowly and can challenge.

(1) HAMMIE'S FAN has a good money chance in this line-up. Watch the betting on Kotzen first timers (9) THE GREEN PARK and (5) EXPEDITE.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(1) STONEHENGE is down in class, and does best when allowed a soft lead, as is likely here. Respect.

(2) WAITING FOR RAIN is a reliable handicapper, and always runs on.

(4) GYRE is very similar, and has an effective if short finishing burst.

(6) BENJAN is never far off, while (5) ONE DIRECTION is better than recent form.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) SEA FURY ran on strongly to dead heat with a subsequent winner last time. Huge runner.

(2) CRADLEOFGRATITUDE is well tried, but has to crack his maiden soon.

(3) POWER TOWER and (4) COUNT ROSBERG are both limited, but can earn here, as can (5) AFRICAN MESSIAH.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(3) SPAM ALERT has reliable maiden form, and would be a narrow first choice.

(4) MISS SMARTY PANTS, (5) FASHION FORCE and (6) PERFECTPROPORTIONS are all lightly raced, and still improving. All look capable of winning a competitive little contest.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) WILLIAM THE BRAVE is undefeated since donning blinkers, and beat a strong Graduation field last time. Hard to beat.

(2) VISIGOTH is a Derby nominee, but is held on collateral form.

(3) ROYAL GINGER is a reliable handicapper, and can get in a blow.

(4) PACIFIC CHESTNUT, (6) FLYING RYAN, (7) OVERDOSE and (9) MR LOVER BOY are others worth considering.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

Open contest. (2) CORTADA runs on well, and weighted with a fighting chance.

(1) NORTHERN CORNER has been competitive against far stronger.

(3) WESTERN STORM always shows toe and keeps defying the handicapper.

(5) FIRE WALKER and (6) PEN-CHAN also have an undeniable chance in a tightly handicapped contest.

(9) HEREFORD is totally unreliable, but can pop up at long odds.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

A tricky sprint. (3) EMERALD GAL always tries her best, and will be there once again.

(4) SUNSHINE LADY is another reliable female, and with Fourie in the saddle, will be there.

Youngster (2) FOURS A CROWD is another with solid prospects.

(1) DUCHESS OF PRUSSIA is better than her post maiden effort, and can surprise.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(4) SPECTRA FORCE is holding form, and rates a solid each way chance against these.

(5) KING OF ACES' latest was too far, but on his 1,400m form he has a solid shout.

Likewise (7) SPRING GOLD has done well since trying this trip, and must be respected.

(3) SABBATICAL has been disappointing, but suspect will start to show again sometime soon.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(8) TRIP TO IBIZA showed a liking for this trip last time, and has to be included.

(5) ESTEEMAL is consistent, and has stable jockey back aboard.

(7) DUBAI QUEEN produced a decent post maiden effort, and can surprise.

Three-year-olds (1) STAR OF LONDON and (2) SWIFT DANCER are both lightly raced, and can score in this class.