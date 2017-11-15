William Pike returns for fourth Kranji stint

The Singapore Turf Club has granted a one-day visiting jockey's licence to Australian jockey William Pike for this Sunday's Kranji meeting.

Trainers Lee Freedman and Daniel Meagher will book the nine-time Perth champion jockey for rides on that day.

The 31-year-old jockey paid his third one-day visit at Kranji only last Sunday when he finished a nose second aboard Bahana in the Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup.

Pike was not successful either at his previous big-race Singapore raids aboard Lim's Samurai in the Group 1 Patron's Bowl on June 18 but did finish second to Infantry in the Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby on July 9.

That Derby meeting was not without rewards, though, as he won two races - aboard Chairman and Mr Crowe, both for former Kranji trainer Laurie Laxon.

The top jockey in Perth in the last decade, Pike boasts more than 1,800 winners over 15 seasons, including five at Group 1 level.