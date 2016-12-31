Wingold set to shine

RACE 1 (2,000M)

13 WIN CHANCE is now at a spot in the ratings where he should be winning or should at least prove competitive.

9 HIGH SPEED METRO has recorded a win and two placings in his last three starts. The return to Sha Tin looks a plus.

2 ROCK THE TREE should be able to win in Class 5 shortly, although his form suggests he is probably not at his prime over the 2,000m.

It's been a long drop through the ratings for 6 FRANCE VALOUR, who arrived in Hong Kong rated 85 and with form around the likes of Flintshire, Triple Threat and Max Dynamite. The booking of Joao Moreira might be the spark he needs.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

3 BELOVED looks a nice horse from the training track and has impressed with his progression through barrier trials. Don't be surprised to see him right in the firing line on debut.

5 BOND ELEGANCE is the likely favourite for the John Size-Joao Moreira combination, having trialled well. He should be able to put himself on speed from an ideal gate and will be the one to run down.

10 TEN SPEED and 12 PEACE COMBINATION are best of the raced brigade.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

2 WINGOLD has always looked a more talented galloper than the rating he finds himself on now. With Zac Purton aboard from the inside gate, he should save every inch of ground and this looks the perfect opportunity for him to break through.

7 PLAIN BLUE BANNER is nothing special but honest, so when he's on a rating where he's competitive, he'll run well.

9 FANTASTICLIFE and 10 SPICY DOUBLE have drawn the two outside gates but, in a race that doesn't look overly strong, even by Class 5 standards, expect both to hit the line solidly.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

Veteran 4 VICTORY MASTER broke through for the first time in nearly four years three starts back, while his last two efforts at Happy Valley have been encouraging. The return to the Sha Tin 1,600m looks a positive and he can win again.

2 HAPPY AND HEALTHY's best form is at the city track, although his best runs at Sha Tin have been when he had shown good form at the Valley.

10 DASHING DART looks a typical Hong Kong project in that he is starting to find form and is the type who will be breaking through soon.

5 GO BEAUTY GO is sure to start hard in the market but still looks green and is worth opposing if he is too short.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

6 STAR OF PATCH has trialled very nicely. He has an awkward draw, but he looks a horse who will quickly find his way out of Class 4.

4 INFINITY ENDEAVOUR is a newcomer who has looked a good horse in the mornings, particularly with the blinkers on. He can win first-up.

10 PRINCE HARMONY and 11 DARING FIT look to be progressing nicely enough.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

Hong Kong debutant 4 JADE THEATRE previously raced in New Zealand where he won one of his four starts. His trials here have indicated that he has progressed significantly.

1 KEEN VENTURE made solid ground late for a seventh to Water Diviner on International Day. With natural improvement, there's a possibility he finds himself in the mix.

3 SUPER LEADER returns to Class 3 after simply finding Class 2 a bridge too far at this stage. Joao Moreira is a significant jockey booking, taking over the reins from Ben So.

12 ENDEARING is racing his way into form and after five runs. He looks ready to win now with a light weight.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

1 A BEAUTIFUL is back to Class 4 and looks suited even with the big weight. This looks the easiest field he has faced in some time with no real progressive types to face.

2 HIGH VOLATILITY looks to be struggling to break through the ceiling into Class 3, running well without winning under big weights in Class 4. A strong rider in Brett Prebble is a plus for the quirky galloper.

5 SMILING CHARM was good in winning first-up before he was just fair up to a mile last time out. The step-back to 1,400m suits.

9 AMBITIOUS HEART comes from some admittedly moderate griffin races but should be making up solid ground late.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

6 DASHING FELLOW can take this out. He should be up on the speed and this race looks set to be run in a similar way to races where he has performed in the past.

5 BLIZZARD won a Class 1 three weeks ago narrowly after a number of luckless efforts. He might have hit a peak for now and expect Joao Moreira to make a sustained run again and he can figure.

8 RACING SUPERNOVA looks to have the most points in hand in the ratings and could even head for the Dubai World Cup Carnival after this.

3 SUN JEWELLERY was disappointing in the Hong Kong Mile after looking a legitimate chance. Back to 1,400m, he could improve and he should be able to track the speed.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

2 BOOMING DELIGHT debuted with a very solid third, making ground from a long way back behind two talents in Beat The Clock and Winner's Way. This looks an easier assignment.

13 UNICRON JEWELLERY was a bit flat last time out as a heavy favourite at his first run in Class 3 with a light weight. He can be forgiven.

4 FRIENDS OF NANJING has disappointed this season and has had injury issue after injury issue, but the talent is definitely there.

9 JADE FORTUNE made steady ground last start and looks to be nearing the point in the ratings where he will be winning.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

3 SEASONS BLOOM had no luck in his Hong Kong debut, but showed a deft turn of foot to easily best a Class 3 field second-up. He can be followed again.

11 BEAT THE CLOCK was just nosed out by Winner's Way on International Day and can prove hard to overcome.

4 AGREE impressed with his sixth first-up two weeks ago. He looked in dire need of the run. Now that he hast it, the English import can be competitive.

5 WUSHU CHAMPION is the horse that can add some spice to exotics. The flashy chestnut has run better races than it appears and looks to be suited back to the Sha Tin 1,400m.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

3 MR STUNNING was game on international day, bouncing straight to the front, leading at solid sectionals and still having plenty in reserve late. He will be hard to beat again.

2 LINE SEEKER appears to be nearing a ceiling in the ratings after a narrow victory two starts back and a closing last-start fifth. Still, he's an honest horse who will not be disgraced.

6 CLEVER BEAVER has never really looked a horse who would be competitive from the middle of Class 2, but his last run was terrific and it is hard to discount him in the form he is in currently.

13 MOST BEAUTIFUL was solid in his first Hong Kong run down the straight. Don't ignore.