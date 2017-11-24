Wish To Land set to go one better in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) KLAWERKATE is doing well in her new yard and has a good winning chance.

(9) PROFS PET has some fair form and should be in the shake-up.

(1) COME ON INN was a bit of a disappointment last week but can do better and finish in the money.

(3) STORYFIELDS could be regaining her best form and does have a place chance.

(14) CHRISTMAS CRACKER comes from the red-hot Alan Greeff yard and can place.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) WISH TO LAND made a good local debut when runner-up behind Leadman. It will be no real surprise were he to go one better this time.

(8) SUPREME SWORD made good improvement when trying blinkers for the first time and does have a winning chance.

(2) RATSO RIZZO was not disgraced on his local debut and will be in the final shake-up again.

(9) PERFECT PEACE continues to hold his form.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(9) DATA LINK has run two fair runs in a row and must be given respect in this line-up.

(11) PIERA steps up in distance and this could be what she wants.

The local debut of (1) QUEENS CHAPEL was a bit of a disappointment but she is likely to do better this time.

(3) GINGER ROSE is in good form and could contest the finish again.

(4) MAMBA MANIA is holding her form but has battled to win a race.

RACE 4 (2,200M)

(6) SEATTLE SWING put a disappointing penultimate run behind him when winning last time out. Could go on with it.

(8) QUID RIDES has a chance. (1) PYRAMUS is clearly capable of doing better and must be included in large permutations of exotics.

(2) DESERT WISDOM ran well on his local debut but is not well drawn for this race.

(4) CAPTAIN'S VISTA and (10) CAPTAIN DISKO ran improved races last time out and have place chances.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(4) PREFECT TALE is improving and should run a big race.

(6) OCULUS has done really well in his new yard and must be given respect again.

(7) HIGH DEFINITION could be given a soft lead and make all the running.

(2) BARBARELLA NIGHTS was reportedly coughing when disappointing last week, so is likely to do better this time.

(3) VALENTINIK has tended to lack a finish recently but is capable of doing better.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) KATIES JAY has not done badly in her two local starts and the drop in distance could suit.

(2) COASTALSPELL is honest and another big run from her can be expected.

(4) MINDS EYE likes this surface and could finish in the money.

(5) WICKED LADY JANE was not beaten far on Monday, so can place.

(7) ROCKSETTE ran on very well on her local debut which was on this surface and can run well again.